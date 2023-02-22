Foldable future: Samsung reinforces plans to launch tablets and notebooks with flexible screens

Samsung is the leading maker of foldable phones and seems determined to expand this technology to other types of products. Sung-Chan Jo, vice president of the Samsung Display division, reaffirmed last Tuesday (21) that the South Korean company intends to develop tablets and notebooks with flexible screens in the future. The executive points out that cell phones were large and heavy in the past, but have evolved to the point where there are models with flexible screens — such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — that expand the product’s functionality. “We should also make tablets, laptops and monitors foldable,” Jo said at a display conference in South Korea.

During the event, the vice president of Samsung Display highlighted that consumer needs have changed especially due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led many people to look for thinner, lighter and multifunctional portable devices. In addition to cell phones, tablets and notebooks may also evolve soon. - Advertisement - Jo did not reveal dates for the debut of Samsung’s first tablets, notebooks or monitors with flexible displays, but rumors indicate that the manufacturer will launch the first models in 2023. During CES 2022, the company demonstrated a foldable screen called the “Flex Note” that has a viewing area of ​​up to 17 inches.

Everything indicates that the South Korean acquired expertise enough to introduce products similar to Zenbook 17 Fold OLED from ASUS or ThinkPad X1 Fold from Lenovo, for example, but one of the biggest issues would be its price. As a curiosity, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a suggested price of US$ 1,799 (about R$ 9,299), which is much more expensive than the brand’s current “conventional” top-of-the-line cell phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which It costs US$1,199 (about R$6,199). It is worth remembering that the notebook with a folding screen from ASUS is available in Europe for R$ 39 thousand. Would you like to purchase a flexible screen tablet or notebook? Comment!

See more!