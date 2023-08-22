focusing on improving photo quality, samsung plans to introduce a 440 megapixel camera

- Advertisement -

According to the latest information, Samsung is actively working on three new camera sensors. One of these sensors is a 440-megapixel sensor.

This data came from a source known as Revegnus, who previously spoke on the Twitter platform. According to him, Samsung is preparing to release a new series of ISOCELL camera sensors.

It is expected that this equipment will be put into mass production in the second half of 2024.

Three sensors will be included in this series: the first is a 50MP 1.6″ ISOCELL GN6, the second is a 200MP 0.6″ ISOCELL HP7, and finally the third is a 440MP sensor. The dimensions of the latest sensor have not yet been disclosed.

Revegnus also clarified that the ISOCELL GN6 is likely to be the “largest and first” 1-inch sensor introduced by Samsung. This sensor, according to him, will compete with the Sony IMX989 matrix, which is planned for use in the next generation of smartphones from the Japanese company.

The ISOCELL HU1 is expected to be larger than one inch, but it’s not yet clear whether these sensors will be used in smartphones, as Samsung is also developing cameras for cars. Previously, the company expressed interest in creating sensors with a resolution of 600 megapixels.