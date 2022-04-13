Focus mode notifications will improve in iOS 16 according to Mark…

Getting closer to seeing the new Apple operating systems and Mark Gurman already has the first exclusive on iOS 16. It is a significant improvement in notifications, said finding was corroborated by 9to5Mac in the macOS 12.4 beta code.

Significant improvements to all aspects, notifications and focus mode in iOS 16

Focus mode is here to stay and transform, a feature that debuted with iOS 15 and macOS Monterey that allows you to manage the apps and notifications that need to be displayed on a daily basis. This mode can be customized in such a way that there will be no such advance in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey. Apple will require users to update to be enabled. So those from Cupertino plan improvements and want to make sure that the largest number of users can use them.

Using an allowed list for this Focus will cause these settings to be lost on your other devices with newer software. A device with newer software has updated this Focus to use a new setting that this device does not support. To continue editing notifications on this device, please update to the latest software or use an allowed list for this Focus.

Improvement in Apple News, will it leave the US?

It has also been mentioned that Apple News will receive improvements, like the focus mode, it will require an update to iOS 16. The curious thing is that Apple will begin to limit, not only general functions, but access to certain apps. The same thing that Twitter is doing can happen.

Something that we personally would like to see is the launch of Apple News outside the United States. This app is part of Apple One but it cannot be used until those from Cupertino make the arrival in countries like Spain and Mexico official. If they start adding features and limiting devices, it’s time for this service to reach other countries.

By last, Mark Gurman indicates that there will be a new multitasking interface for iPadOS 16 and new health tracking for watchOS 9. It was not specific in what functions will be launched but that there will be news, it will be sure to happen. What feature would you like to see in the upcoming new releases? Share your impressions on this topic in the comment box.