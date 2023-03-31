Fluyo: the game that teaches you languages

Have you ever felt unmotivated while learning a new language? You may have tried traditional methods and found them boring and tasteless. But the time has come to enter the world of Fluyo.

Fluyo is an application that combines its creator’s passion for languages ​​and video games. Inspired by popular games like Pokemon and World of Warcraft, as well as studio Ghibli animation, Fluyo invites you to immerse yourself in an underwater world filled with creatures obsessed with learning human languages. On your journey through this vibrant world, you will face these creatures in increasingly challenging battles, while learning the most common words and grammar of your chosen language. As your own adorable dolphin grows more powerful with each new word learned, you’ll become a language learning expert in no time.

The world of Flow

When you enter the world of Fluyo, you will find yourself transported to a planet in another galaxy, almost identical to Earth. However, you will quickly realize that it is very different from anything you have seen before.

The entire planet is submerged in liquid, and humans (called Yumans in Fluyo) have evolved to breathe a form of liquid air, living on a world submerged in water. The only places where life and vegetation grow are around the edge of huge chasms, but these places are dangerous, full of creatures that make survival a challenge. It’s almost like living on Earth if humans could only live around the tops of volcanoes.

But these creatures are not ordinary animals. They are capricious and mysterious beings who gain power as they learn the Yuman languages. Corrupted creatures roam free, attacking anyone who gets in their way, stealing their languages ​​and spirits. It is a difficult world, but full of wonders and mysteries. The people of Fluyo have lived in harmony with these creatures for thousands of years. They developed their own cities around the yawning chasms and created their own languages, similar to those spoken on Earth.

Despite the danger, the world of Fluyo offers language learning opportunities unmatched anywhere else. You can explore the many chasms that exist on the planet, venturing into the unknown with your trusty dolphin by your side.

Features and Rewards

For Fluyo, learning a new language should be as fun and addictive as a video game. Therefore, the application offers a series of features and rewards that make it attractive and fun:

main features

Journey mode and Lessons : In this mode, users will travel through the world of Fluyo while learning the most common words and grammar of their chosen language. Users will be able to explore unique areas and face creatures that will put their new language skills to the test.

: In this mode, users will travel through the world of Fluyo while learning the most common words and grammar of their chosen language. Users will be able to explore unique areas and face creatures that will put their new language skills to the test. Social Network and Messaging : Users can learn the chosen language together with other students. You can make friends and chat with them to improve your language skills. The platform also has a messaging system full of language features that help users to communicate and learn.

: Users can learn the chosen language together with other students. You can make friends and chat with them to improve your language skills. The platform also has a messaging system full of language features that help users to communicate and learn. Mini Games and Leagues : Users can play mini-games that will help them learn and review words. These games can be played alone, with friends, or against other users online. The better they get at a game, the more exclusive rewards they will unlock through the league system.

: Users can play mini-games that will help them learn and review words. These games can be played alone, with friends, or against other users online. The better they get at a game, the more exclusive rewards they will unlock through the league system. Personalization and Rewards : Each user will have their own dolphin in Fluyo, which will be their friend, companion and guide. As you defeat new bosses, join seasonal events, or progress through leagues, you’ll unlock awesome item rewards. Users can customize their dolphin with these items to develop a unique look that will impress friends and rivals alike.

: Each user will have their own dolphin in Fluyo, which will be their friend, companion and guide. As you defeat new bosses, join seasonal events, or progress through leagues, you’ll unlock awesome item rewards. Users can customize their dolphin with these items to develop a unique look that will impress friends and rivals alike. Flashcards and skills: Users can review the words they learned on their journey with Fluyo’s smart memory cards. In addition, they can review their cards in a variety of additional modes, such as listening mode and question and answer mode. Along with flash cards, Fluyo has a skill system that will teach users words that relate to their interests.

Contribution Tier Rewards

In a crowdfunding campaign, Fluyo offers backers different levels of rewards depending on the amount of their contribution, from a basic monthly subscription to exclusive items designed just for the campaign. Each level includes the rewards of the previous levels and some additional ones.

The number of rewards on offer makes it tempting to support Fluyo’s project, and the quality of the rewards increases with each level of contribution.

Risks and challenges

Of course, like any crowdfunding project, there are always risks and challenges that need to be addressed. The Fluyo team has worked hard for the last four years to develop the application and it already has a fully designed pre-alpha version.

However, adding new languages ​​and implementing new features can take time and development delays. The team is committed to overcoming these challenges and ensuring that the final app is of the highest quality and as satisfying as possible for users.

In addition to supporting the project through Kickstarter, you can also follow Fluyo’s social networks, such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, to keep up with the latest news and updates.