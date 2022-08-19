Fluid One on Kickstarter: the ultimate solution to control the smart home?

On a very ambitious project has just appeared: it is called One, and promises the solution to one of the biggest problems that the home sector has not yet completely solved, namely . Between voice commands that are not always understood / interpreted correctly and the many apps with many / too many options that make their use unintuitive, the impression that the work required to turn off a simple light bulb is a bit excessive is justifiable. Fluid’s solution involves UWB technology. Basically, the idea is this: to apply UWB repeaters in strategic points of the house in such a way that when the user points their iPhone towards a smart gadget, the relevant controls appear automatically and relevant. To further simplify the interaction, a series of gestures that do not require touch are also provided: for example, just shake the smartphone a couple of times, as if it were a magic wand, in the direction of a light bulb to turn it off. The Fluid app can also work in the background to perform automatic actions based on where you are – for example, turning on the light in the corridor when you walk through it, perhaps only after a certain time. - Advertisement -

So Fluid is a combination of software – in fact, the official app – and hardware, that is the UWB repeaters (to which an optional hub can be added). It is worth noting that it is not necessary to have a repeater for every smart appliance: it is more a question of the size and organization of your house plan. However, you need several, and this is a problem especially when you consider the cost. To say: up to four repeaters can be used for the main area, usually the living room, where there are more gadgets. A package of four repeaters costs about € 250 (and only for Early Birds on Kickstarter: the official price to the public will be € 400 approximately). It is true that in secondary areas, where there are generally fewer smart devices, the density of repeaters can be reduced (Fluid says that up to 3 secondary areas can be managed with a single repeater), but it is clear that it depends a lot on an individual case. 'other. Plant costs for the entire home could skyrocket.




