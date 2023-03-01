5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsFlorida man with AK-47 posted video on social media threatening police: authorities

Florida man with AK-47 posted video on social media threatening police: authorities

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
florida man makes threats to police with ak47.jpg
florida man makes threats to police with ak47.jpg
- Advertisement -

A man is facing charges after he posted a video of himself threatening and yelling obscenities at Miami-Dade Police officers on his social media account.

Vernon E. Kelson, 22, posted the threatening video on his Instagram page, @Getbackgan.Hank on Saturday, Feb. 25 at approximately 1 p.m. Kelson was seen holding the rifle outside the passenger seat window in his moving car by marked Miami-Dade police officers’ vehicles. 

In the video, Kelson repeatedly is heard threatening police officers, saying, “If they pull this b—- over, it’s going to go down.”

- Advertisement -
Vernon E. Kelson, 22, is facing a number of charges including written threats to kill or do bodily harm, displaying a firearm while committing a felony and carrying a concealed firearm, police said.

Vernon E. Kelson, 22, is facing a number of charges including written threats to kill or do bodily harm, displaying a firearm while committing a felony and carrying a concealed firearm, police said. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

In a press release from the Miami-Dade Police Department, officials were monitoring social media when they stumbled across the video “from a known account” and linked Kelson to a previous investigation. Officials did not disclose the nature of the prior police investigation. 

Dublin Fire Brigade rescue person injured during mountain trek

TEXAS LAWYER CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY DRUGGING PREGNANT WIFE WITH ABORTION PILL

- Advertisement -

Police shared that they found Kelson and immediately arrested him on Tuesday. He is facing a number of charges including written threats to kill or do bodily harm, displaying a firearm while committing a felony and carrying a concealed firearm, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The video, released by police, showed Vernon E. Kelson sitting in a moving car and holding an AK-47 while passing a marked Miami-Dade Police vehicle, Miami-Dade police said.

The video, released by police, showed Vernon E. Kelson sitting in a moving car and holding an AK-47 while passing a marked Miami-Dade Police vehicle, Miami-Dade police said. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Following Kelson’s arrested, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez released a statement about the incident. 

LISTEN: THE FOX TRUE CRIME PODCAST WITH EMILY COMPAGNO

“Law enforcement officers put on their uniforms every day and leave their homes not knowing if they will return,” Ramirez said in a statement. “I will not tolerate anyone, in any way, to threaten my officers or anyone bearing the badge on their chest. I will make available all of the resources of the Miami-Dade Police Department to bring those individuals to justice.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 

Nicaragua dismisses the revolutionary priest
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.