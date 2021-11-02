Flippy 2, the evolution of the new kitchen robot for fast food chains

Those who thought that by now we would be surrounded by robots doing everyday tasks was not that far from reality. Although it is not something that has become widespread, the advances in this area are impressions and have even been put into practice. A very interesting example is that of the company Miso Robotics and its collaboration with the hamburger chain White Castle. This union generated a pilot test whose results led to a new kitchen robot called Flippy 2.

The improvements over the pilot test are excellent and it is worth knowing how these developments are being integrated into various business lines.

The new Flippy 2 kitchen robot requires no human intervention

Collaboration between the White Castle hamburger chain and Miso Robotics engineers began in 2020. By then, a test prototype was produced that was working on the process of making hamburgers and their companions. The possibility that this robot opened is that the food was cooked perfectly automatically. However, the pilot test required human intervention to load the ingredients into the machine and also to unload the ready preparations.

Once the testing process was completed, the results of the robot and the feedback of the employees were taken to correct errors and propose improvements. This was done and now Miso Robotics brings its new Flippy 2 kitchen robot, which does not require human intervention.

Now, the Flippy 2 incorporates an automatic system that through its vision powered by Artificial Intelligence is able to work autonomously. This way you can recognize the foods you are working with and place them in the correct fryer or machine for cooking. Additionally, the machine can take the ready food and place it in the waiting area for it to be picked up by the workers.

Without a doubt, the improvements of the new Flippy 2 kitchen robot are impressive compared to its trial version. It takes up less space and you can even manage the preparation queue so that everything is ready at the same time. Robotics continues to advance by leaps and bounds and reaching areas such as fast food where its contribution is very significant.