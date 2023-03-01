Flipboard comes to the Fediverse with its own instance of Mastodon

Flipboard, the social application where users can find interesting stories based on their favorite information sources, has just entered Fediverso, the platform for federated social networking services, where options such as Mastodon and Pleroma are currently found as alternatives to Twitter , Pixelfed as an Instagram alternative, writefreely as a Medium alternative, PeerTube as a YouTube alternative, and more.

In this sense, Flipboard has just presented its first steps that are part of a broader and more ambitious project focused on the decentralization and democratization of social networks, considering that Fediverso “represents a fundamentally more open and equitable approach to social networks” in contrast to the main social media platforms, controlled by a few people.



Betting on the future of social networks

From the outset, they present their own instance (or server), available by invitation, which will allow Flipboard users to get started in the world of Fediverso, being able to follow the posts shared by other Flipboard users and curators, also allowing curators to have « another place to share your latest magazines with a whole new group of people on Fediverse.”

This means that Flipboard users who receive an invitation to integrate their Flipboard accounts with the new instance of Mastodon, will not be able to interact with users and publications from other services belonging to Fediverso for now.

Flipboard intends to onboard more users over time through its own instance, introducing them to the world of Fediverso and providing helpful tips and guides to get them familiar with it.

At the moment there will be no federation with other instances and services

The integration of the Mastodon instance of Flipboard arrives in beta phase for users of the Flipboard application for iOS, although they promise that it will soon reach users on Android as well.

Later on, your instance will become compatible with the rest of the Mastodon instances and the rest of the Fediverse services with the integration of the ActivityPub protocol:

This will make it possible for users of Mastodon or other Fediverse services to follow content creators, curators, and magazines on Flipboard. Similarly, Flipboard users will be able to follow users and feed on services like Mastodon, PixelFed, and PeerTube.

Flipboard believes in the potential of decentralization, where the federation will be part of the future of social media.

Of course, while the Fediverso is taking shape due, above all, to the most recent movements of the main social networks, a protocol called Nostr is also arriving and focused on global, decentralized and censorship-resistant social networks.

More information: Flipboard