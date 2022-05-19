Flip phone on the way? Apple would have carried out tests with electronic ink

Apple is a company that doesn’t always go along with everything that comes up in the smartphone market. In this case we are talking about the folding technology that some companies, such as Samsung and Huaweihave adopted for some time and in which they have undergone some improvements since the launch of their first model.

However, there is still a long way to go in this area to achieve perfection, although it is admitted that, compared to its beginnings, folding screens for smartphones have undergone notable improvements.

One of them has been the use of E Ink or electronic ink, which seems to be being considered by Apple as an element to integrate into a potential folding phone that could be revealed in the near future.

In that sense, it was announced that Apple would be carrying out tests with E Ink’s electronic paper display (EPD). Regarding it, it has been said that its color version has characteristics that give it the potential to be taken into account to serve as a coverage screen or second screen for folding devices.

Likewise, the energy saving capacity present in the E Ink is mentioned, which constitutes one of the greatest attractions of this type of ink and the reason why the battery life of the Kindle is measured in weeks and not in hours.

However, there are some unfavorable details in E Ink that have been maintained since its inception, which could make many people willing to buy mobile devices that work with this technology, beyond electronic readers.

Despite this, the latest versions of electronic paper with electronic ink have managed to bring color to this field, also helping to increase the frequency of updates and responsiveness.

However, much remains to be done for Apple to put its full faith in this technology for a potential folding device manufactured under its name.

However, the rumor that circulates Within the sector, I would point to 2025 as the year in which a folding device would potentially be revealed by Apple, which would give enough time to make the necessary adjustments to this technology and fine-tune it.