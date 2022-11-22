Flightly, real-time flight information even in airplane mode on iPhone

Among the apps that are making the most of the innovations introduced by iOS 16.1 and the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max there is certainly Flightly which uses real-time activities to provide all possible information on domestic and international flights: times, departure gates, status, possible delays, journey times and much more. The whole directly from the lock screen on all iPhone models based on iOS 16.1 or later or from the Dynamic Islands that you can interact with by expanding it to show more content.
Once the flight that interests us has been selected, three hours before take-off the information in real time will begin to be displayed. All the data is obviously also available in the app itself, together with many other information including some relating to the aircraft that will carry out the flight, the seat selected and the weather conditions for both the city of departure and that of destination. The app also allows you to keep a history of all flights taken and synchronize with the calendar.
All Flighty information is also offered during the flight, when our smartphone is in offline mode, but in this case the data is estimated, not in real time. Using access to full in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity, usually for a fee, the data will once again be in real time.
Thanks to a new update released in the past few hours, however, Flighty will now allow you to Download data on time using basic Wi-Fi service, usually free, which allows you to use Apple’s iMessage messaging app on most US airlines. The real-time activities of iOS 16.1 are updated using this protocol, so Flighty will be able to update itself in flight even without activating a premium connection plan.
Flighty also it will be completely free both today, November 22, and tomorrowdays in which considerable air traffic is expected, especially in the United States where Thanksgiving day will be celebrated on the 24th which will precede Black Friday.
Flighty is available for free on the Apple App Store. The free version only allows access to flight information and other features, but to have real-time activities and information on the Dynamic Island you will need to subscribe to a Pro subscription to the price of 49.99 euros per year or 299.99 euros for a lifetime subscription.
- Flighty | iOS | Apple App Store, Free