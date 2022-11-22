Flightly, real-time flight information even in airplane mode on iPhone

Among the apps that are making the most of the innovations introduced by iOS 16.1 and the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max there is certainly Flightly which uses real-time activities to provide all possible information on domestic and international flights: times, departure gates, status, possible delays, journey times and much more. The whole directly from the lock screen on all iPhone models based on iOS 16.1 or later or from the Dynamic Islands that you can interact with by expanding it to show more content.

Once the flight that interests us has been selected, three hours before take-off the information in real time will begin to be displayed. All the data is obviously also available in the app itself, together with many other information including some relating to the aircraft that will carry out the flight, the seat selected and the weather conditions for both the city of departure and that of destination. The app also allows you to keep a history of all flights taken and synchronize with the calendar.