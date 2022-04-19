Flight makes emergency landing at Dublin Airport after ‘smell of smoke’ and ‘loud bang’

A US-bound flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Dublin Airport after a ‘smell of smoke’ and a ‘loud bang’ onboard.

There was commotion at the Airport yesterday evening after the Delta flight – which was on route from London Heathrow to New York JFK – was diverted to Dublin when a “smell of smoke in the cockpit” and a “loud bang on the portside of the aircraft” were reported.

The flight requested to divert to Dublin and landed just before 7pm, where it was met with several airport fire crews on the ground.

A source told Dublin Live that they witnessed the “emergency situation” on the runway.

They said part of the runway was “sealed off” and there were plenty of ambulances in the area.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit conducted an investigation of the plane and discovered that an air cycle machine had gone out of service.

The flight set off for JFK shortly after 11:30pm last night after a 4 and a half hour diversion at Dublin Airport.

A daa spokeswoman told Dublin Live: “daa can confirm that on Monday evening a Delta flight which was on route to JFK Airport in New York from London Heathrow requested to divert to Dublin after the smell of smoke was reported in the cockpit and a loud bang on the portside of the aircraft.

“After successfully landing in Dublin just before 19.00, the aircraft was escorted by airport fire crews. Following an investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Unit, it was identified that an air cycle machine had gone out of service.

“The flight departed Dublin Airport, to continue its journey to JFK, just after 23.30 on Monday.”

Dublin Live have contacted Delta Airlines for comment.

