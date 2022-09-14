Flickr adds a new category for virtual photography

If you are one of those who upload their photos and images to , you will find a new to classify your content.

So far, the categories we found on Flickr for images are Photos, Screenshots, Illustration/Art. But now a new option is added: .



Flickr makes it easy to find virtual photography on the platform

Yes, Flickr wants to give space to the photos that users take during their video game games or in any virtual environment. Although they are usually cataloged within screenshots, it no longer reflects what is exposed behind this trend.

Flickr members are free to decide which term most accurately describes their work and how to categorize their content. However, we are introducing this new category with two types of photography in mind: video game photography and content shared by the Second Life community. How to access the history of complaints on Instagram

These types of images have long ceased to be screenshots to be video game photography. We’ve already seen video game developers regularly share player-captured photos for exposure on their social accounts, as can be seen on the Horizon Zero Dawn developer’s Twitter account.

By the way, this is one of the video games that includes special functions for capturing these photos. For example, you will not only find a grid for the composition of the photo but also different modes.

So you will find this new category when you upload new content or when using the Flickr search engine. So if you are looking for photographs of this style, and ignore the illustrations or images of the real world, you can apply the «Virtual Photography» filter.

On the other hand, group admins can also add this new category as “accepted content types” within their community.