FlexiSpot E7 or how to make your office much more comfortable

The arrival of teleworking has meant that many want to have a desk that adapts to the needs that they have at all times. Generally, it has been thought that achieving this is not possible, but the truth is that it is not. An example of what we say is the FlexiSpot E7, a gadget that allows you to adjust the use of the desktop whenever you need without effort.

This is a finished product in metal that can be chosen in different shades, such as white, black or gray colors. In addition, the board that is placed on top, which is highly resistant combined with the structure (it is capable of withstanding up to 125 kilos), it is possible to choose in different finishes, among which the maple stands out; nut; white; bamboo; and, subsection, the graphite.

The fact is that we are talking about high-quality finishes that always allow maximum security and firmness to be obtained. And what makes this FlexiSpot E7 different from other models on the market? Well, the use of a automatic system that allows to vary the height of the board in a very comfortable way. In this way, you can vary this parameter for each need. For example, if you are sitting, stand up; and even if you want the support surface to be in a different position because of something you have to manipulate. This prevents you from having fixed body positions with the physical problem that this entails.

How to vary the height of the FlexiSpot E7

This may be the big question you ask yourself. Well, through a module that connects to a central element and that moves the two integrated motors -one on each leg- you simply have to press some buttons for the movement to be carried out. In other words, you don’t have to get up from your chair if you are working and, obviously, there is no effort to make.

On the other hand, it should be noted that this device has a screen that shows the height that is used at all times and that it admits up to four memory points. In this way, when choosing each of the corresponding buttons, automatically, which establishes the height to be used -note, it also has a port USB that allows even to charge the mobile phone at high speed because it is compatible with Quick Charge-. Simpler, impossible.

Other nice details of this desk

Apart from what is indicated, this FlexiSpot E7 basically has a system to hide all the cables that are needed for the desktop to fully function. But, if this is not enough for you to be clear that this gadget is ideal for your office, there is a lots of accessories that can be used to increase the utility of the product. An example is that you can get additional wheels; supports for monitors or computers; or an element to organize the rest of the cables and that they stop being in the way.

The truth is that this FlexiSpot E7 -which is assembled in less than an hour thanks to a very complete guide- is an excellent idea that even allows you to use a computer while standing up without problems, something that is impossible to achieve with traditional desks . In what has to do with its price, it is located from 509 euro in Spain, as long as it is the basic model and with a dashboard.

