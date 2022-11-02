FlexiSpot E7, an electrically height-adjustable desk

Sometimes it is good to get up from the chair to stretch your legs, walk a little, change position, and that is something that those who have a height-adjustable desk in the office can do.

The bad thing about these desks is that they generally require significant physical effort to change the height, which is why what FlexiSpot does with its models has caught my attention.

- Advertisement -

It is a brand that manufactures desks with steel legs controlled by motors. They are at flexispot.es, available in several countries, and have a control so that we can adjust the height in seconds, in an impressively stable way, supporting more than 120 kg and going from 58 cm to 123 cm.

That is what the E7 model does that I show you in our new video:

As you can see, we are not talking about a fragile piece of furniture, but about legs that cost more than 400 euros. The board has various prices, but is sold separately. Its price depends on the size and material.

They tell us from FlexiSpot that they will have discounts of 31% from November 25 to 28, on Black Friday, so if you are thinking of something like this for home or office, it is better to be aware.

Advantages of FlexiSpot

- Advertisement -

Here are the main points to highlight:

– Assembly is simple, just follow the instructions in the manual.

– Adjusts horizontally to different sizes of boards.

– The legs are made of carbon steel, and the welding is of the highest level.

– The balance is perfect. A glass of water does not move when raising or lowering the height.

– It has memory so that the different heights can be set to position 1, position 2, sitting position or standing position.

– It has a locking system to avoid accidentally pressing the buttons.

– The control has USB so we can charge devices or power microphones or webcams.

– The material of the top and the legs is really impressive, it shows that there is quality in the theme.

– The motor, when running, is quite quiet. The movement is not very fast, so you have time to stop when you are at the ideal height.

Disadvantages of FlexiSpot

– Having legs of steel has a price, and I’m not just talking about money, I’m talking about weight. It’s best to get help to assemble it, as the legs alone are so heavy that it’s hard to turn them once assembled.

links and price

- Advertisement -

You can find the Spanish version at this link. There it is possible to see that the legs cost from 469 euros.

Boards are of different types. Mine is Bamboo, which is priced at 169, also variable depending on the size selected.

Remember they will have discounts of more than 30% from November 25 to 28.

conclusion

For those who spend a lot of time sitting, it is a before and after. Being able to lift without stopping work is a luxury, the knees appreciate the subject.

It is true that we are not talking about something cheap, but there is a very simple rule that I always follow: invest more in everything you use every dayInvest less in things that you know will be rarely used or end up in a drawer.