Flat-screen Apple Watch Pro at the Apple Event?

The expected date has already been officially placed on the calendar, since is just a few days away from celebrating the under the title of “Far Out” on Wednesday, August 7, where there may be an announcement about Apple Pro. officially announced the date, it was clear that multiple rumors and comments would begin to circulate. These late-breaking reports reinforce or contradict previous ones, but they clearly raise expectations.

On this occasion there are some reports from the supply chain that they mention an announcement about the Apple Watch Pro already being listed for the event.

Latest reports on the Apple Watch Pro

The middle Bloomberg became interested and spoke for the first time about how Apple would be launching a high-end Apple Watch, which could arrive soon. This rumored model is described as a more robust version of the usual device. Apart from being larger, with better battery life, among other issues.

Due to this “robust” characteristic, there were reports commenting on how the model could be presented as the “Apple Watch Extreme”. However, updated information indicates that the Cupertino company would have decided to name it “Apple Watch Pro”.

supply chain reports Macotakara They recently pointed out that this version continues its development to be released soon. According to the report, sources from China also They claim that the Apple Watch Pro will carry a “flat ” in addition to a 47mm shape. This means a change from previous Apple Watch models, although there would be no change in size for this Pro version either.

The other feature besides the size is the obvious flat screen that is expected to integrate the model. Although this rumor has been circulating for quite some time, mentioning that the screen would not have any type of curves as other models of the Watch line usually add. The edges of the watch would be completely flat, much more so than on the Series 8. However, as has been said, this rumor has been circulating since the premiere of the Apple Watch Series 7.

It is important to remember that the 47 mm refers rather to the vertical size of the device’s casing and not to the screen as such. According to information shared by screen analyst Ross Young, the Apple Watch Pro would introduce 1.99-inch screens, being larger than other 45mm or 1.77-inch models.

