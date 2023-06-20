Fix My Code, new AI tool for programmers

- Advertisement -

In the digital age in which we live, it is not uncommon to find digital barriers. In fact, 97% of today’s websites are inaccessible to people with disabilities. This is a growing problem, with 200,000 new websites being published daily. The challenge for the technological community is enormous, and it is urgent to make the digital world a more accessible space for everyone.

The solution: Fix My Code with AI

In this scenario, a tool emerges that aims to make a difference: «Fix My Code with AI«. This innovative tool, developed by UserWay, is designed to help developers code in a more accessible way. UserWay is a company known in the technology world for its extensive experience in accessible coding practices, usability, and regulatory compliance.

tool operation

The functionality of Fix My Code with AI lies in its machine learning model. This model has been trained using OpenAI’s Large Scale Language Models (LLM), allowing the software to be able to adhere to global digital accessibility standards, such as the WCAG AA guidelines.

In simple terms, WCAG AA are guidelines that help developers make their content more accessible to people with disabilities.

What are WCAGs?

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) are an international standard developed through the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) process, with the goal of providing a single shared standard for the accessibility of web content that meets the needs of individuals, organizations, and governments internationally.

These guidelines explain how to make web content more accessible to people with disabilities. When we talk about “web content” we generally mean the information on a web page or web application. This includes both natural information (such as text, images, and sounds), as well as code or markup that defines the structure, presentation, etc.

The WCAGs comprise different versions: WCAG 2.0, published on December 11, 2008, WCAG 2.1, published on June 5, 2018, and WCAG 2.2, whose final version is expected in 2023. Each version includes and extends the previous one, being so backward compatible.

The WCAG is structured in 12-13 guidelines, organized under four principles: perceivable, operable, understandable and robust. For each guideline, there are verifiable success criteria, which are classified into three levels: A, AA and AAA. These success criteria are what determine “conformance” with the WCAG.

The primary audience for WCAGs includes web content developers, web authoring tool developers, web accessibility testing tool developers, and others who want or need a standard for web accessibility.

Additionally, WCAG 2.0 has been approved as an ISO standard: ISO/IEC 40500:2012, further supporting its importance and global applicability. Authorized and unofficial translations of WCAG 2 are listed at WCAG 2 Translations.

A long way to go: UserWay since 2016

Since 2016, UserWay has worked hard to unlock online experiences. Its AI-powered products and services have helped more than a million websites worldwide to ensure compliance and accessibility. Therefore, Fix My Code with AI it is not just a tool, but the result of a sustained commitment to creating an inclusive digital world.

There is no doubt that the launch of Fix My Code with AI marks a milestone on the road to digital accessibility. With this tool, UserWay demonstrates that the combination of artificial intelligence and social engagement can open doors that until now seemed closed. It is an invitation for all developers, designers and organizations to use technology as a tool to create a more inclusive world.

More information at UserWay.