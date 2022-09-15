Five years using hundreds of SSDs and HDDs confirms something: the good reputation of SSDs is well deserved.

Cloud backup and storage company Backblaze knows what it’s talking about when it comes to analyzing hard drive performance and efficiency. They use hundreds of units in their data centers, and for years they have been publishing studies in which it is possible to see which brands and capacities perform better. Now they have offered an equally interesting study: one in which SSDs and traditional hard drives compete.

Fight! Comparisons are as inevitable as they are odious, and here it was about pitting SSDs against conventional hard drives to study how often they failed per year (Annualized Failure Rate, AFR) over time.

SSDs fail less. It was to be expected, but this data the well-known claim that SSDs fail less. In their tests, the failure rates per year were always somewhat higher in hard disks (HDD, Hard Disk Drive), but after the fourth year that rate grows significantly in those units, while in SSDs it remains more or less steady.

But few samples of SSD. The comparison is interesting, but two things must be taken into account. The first, that the sample of SSD drives was limited and, for example, did not include models from Samsung and with few from WD and SanDisk.

HDDs were used much more. Second, that the use of these systems is different in Backblaze: SSDs are used for booting and storage of access logs or temporary files. HDDs are used more intensively, so it would be important to be able to compare with the same conditions of use, but even so, this growth after the fifth year is revealing.

Still it all adds up. The very structure of these units explains the results: hard drives have mechanical parts, more prone to failure and wear. SSDs, which are made up of NAND Flash memory chips, aren’t exposed to as many failure vectors and have fantastic reliability, but that doesn’t exempt them from potential problems.

A study that has only just begun. Andy Klein, head of the study and BackBlaze evangelist, explained that the NAND chips in those SSDs can also end up degrading and causing failure, so it will be interesting to see how that data updates in one, two or three years. Until then, yes, the eternal recommendation persists: backups, backups and more backups.