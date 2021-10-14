Five years of maintenance for the Pixel 6 and more versions of Android than any other, according to a leak

Android updates have always been controversial, because although Google separated the most important ones from the kernel to bring them to phones through Google Play Services, manufacturers have tended to be somewhat relaxed about bringing large versions of the system to your models and the market average does not match the two big updates that we should have on every purchase.

But Google seems willing to continue with its policy of “do what I say and also do what I do”, and its Pixels will continue to be the spearhead of the model, the mirror in which all brands should reflect. Thus, it seems that the Google Pixel 6 will give again another push on the topic of updates as just filtered.

Five years, four years

As we say, the Pixel is the model phone for Google, just as Nexus phones were in the past until their demise. With its own phones, Google tries to mark the guide to action in its operating system or, at the very least, show how things should be. And now it seems that The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will stretch the stand even further of their phones until they are 5 years old in total.

If we have recently witnessed the increase in maintenance times of manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO, among others, now it would be Google that would take its next phones to the lustr. Specifically, the leak speaks that the Pixel 6 would have four big system updates and five years of security updates. The phones would be protected until 2026.

The Pixel 6 would reach Android 16 (or Android 15, if Android 12.1 ends up being a reality)

The leak arrives from the leaker Snoopytech And it adds to the ton of information that has been arriving for weeks about the Pixel 6, phones for which there are hardly any secrets. We know them on the outside, we know them almost inside out, and we even know things about their software. And now, on the table are the update deadlines. Up to Android 16, or up to Android 15 if Android 12.1 is counted as a big intermediate update.

The two models will be presented to the public on the 19th and then we will know everything about them officially, perhaps with the confirmation of these five years of maintenance that have just been leaked. And maybe then we will know something about the Pixel Pass that we met a few days ago, the subscription plan for Google’s premium services that also includes the annual renewal of the phone.

Via | PocketNow