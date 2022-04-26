Five Ways to Download an Instagram Reel Easily

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has recently launched new functions such as the possibility of sharing a publication with a touch, making charitable donations through Reels, being able to tag products to any user… But there is a historical request from users, that of download an instagram reel, that doing it directly from the app is impossible.

There are several safe and fast methods that allow you to download a Reel without complications.

However, there are alternative options to download the Reel that you like the most without having to complicate your life. In this sense, we are going to explain five methods that you can use with both your iOS and Android mobile to download the Reel you want from Instagram.

-Online download programs. This is an excellent option because you will not have to download any app or software. In addition, you will save the Reels without watermarks or restrictions. Right now, the best programs out there for this job are Instadp, InstaFinsta, and Reels Downloader (InstaVideoSave).

In all cases, open the Instagram Reel you want to download. Click on the three dots icon in the lower right corner and click on “Copy link”. Now choose any of the three programs we recommend, click on “Reels” and paste the link you copied.

Select the “Download” button to save the Instagram Reel to your mobile or computer.

-Dedicated applications: Through the applications you can download an Instagram Reel without having to search for a program in the browser. The most popular are Reels Saver and Video downloader for Instagram. Download the application of your choice and grant each of the permissions it asks for. Copy the link of the Reel you want to download, paste it and choose “Download”.

-Bookmark: If you just want to save the Reel for future use, simply mark it within the Instagram app. To do this, open the Reel you want to save, click on the three points and click on “Save” to add it to the Instagram library.

To find the saved Reel you will have to go to the «Profile screen» – click on the three bars icon (upper left corner) – «Saved» – «All publications». There you will access all the Reels you have stored.

-Download Reels with sound. This method will be used to download an Instagram Reel that you have not published. To do this you will have to create a list of “Close Friends” and use the Stories to download it.

Log in to Instagram and go to your profile. Press the menu icon and select “Close Friends”. Now add one or several friends and then generate a Reel.

After making the Reel, click on «Preview» and click on «Next» to enter «Share». Choose “Stories” and click on “Share” with “Close Friends”.

Go to the Instagram home screen and enter your Story. The Reel you produced will be published as a Story, now click on the three dots icon and choose “Save Video”. So you can download an Instagram Reel with audio. Once this process is finished, you can delete the History if you wish.

-Download via Stories. It’s an easy trick, it makes it possible to download an Instagram Reel using the Stories.

Open the Instagram Reels video and click on the “Send” icon. Select the “Add Reel to your Story” option. A preview will appear. If you want to download the Reel in full screen, you will have to zoom. Now click on “Download” and that’s it.

.