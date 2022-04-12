Five tricks to get the most out of Amazon Fire TV

media players FireTV from Amazon have become one of the most used in Spain. The reasons are very clear: you have a very attractive price and, at the same time, it allows you to take advantage of excellent virtues thanks to the fact that it includes a remote control and that its operating system is Android.

Its use is the most easy, as the box based user interface is easy to understand and this makes the use of this product most accessible. Everything mentioned makes it clear that this is an ideal accessory for Turn a TV into a Smart TV with operating system in an efficient and transportable way -because its dimensions are very small-. Therefore, it is a highly recommended purchase.

Tricks you should know for Fire TV

All of the options below can be used with all players that belong to the Amazon product range at the moment, and are very simple to implement. With them, you can make use easier and also allow you to exploit all the possibilities that Fire TVs have, which are greater than initially thought.

The most used apps always visible

There are always some applications that are opened more frequently, and for this reason it is ideal to always have them at hand. To achieve this, you have to do the following for each of them:

Use the remote to access the Applications and games section and look for the chosen option.

Use the button with three horizontal lines on the remote that is usually called a hamburger.

In the menu that appears on the screen, select Move to Front and the shortcut will be placed at the top of the main screen interface.

Remove autoplay

This prevents any video or audio from being opened that you don’t want anyone to know you’ve seen, and getting it is very simple:

Open the Fire TV settings and go to the Preferences menu.

Locate now Allow video autoplay and commonly disable this option. It is important that you know that this is reversible.

Control what your children watch with Fire TV

With this possibility you activate Parental Control and, in this way, the little ones in the house will not be able to see anything you do not want. Do the following to get it:

In the Player Settings go to the Preferences and, there, locate Parental Controls.

Enable the function and, among other things, you will have to set a PIN to use it as a gateway. Once this is done, you will be finished.

Reboot the player from the remote

The quality of the Fire TV is very good, but they are not exempt from possible bugs that cause it to crash and not know what to do. The best thing on many occasions is to restart and, this, you can achieve from the remote control.

This is very simple to achieve: press in combination and continuously -at least five seconds- the Select and Play/Pause buttons. This will cause the reboot to take place automatically.

Put a new screensaver

When five minutes pass without using the Fire TV, the screen saver is activated, showing one that is quite simple, where you see, among other things, the date and time. To change it, you have to do the following: