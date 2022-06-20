Five tips to take the best selfies with your phone this summer

Although the fashion of taking selfies at all times is going down in history, these types of photos are still widely used to remember moments when you stay with friends or to have a different memory of the places you visit. Here are some tips to get the best possible results with your smartphone. The options that we are going to indicate will not make the sensor of the front camera of your phone improve as if by magic. But, yes, you will be able to carry out actions where you will get the most out of the hardware you have (and that, yes, you must be clear that it is the great limitation that you will never be able to overcome). In addition, the operating system used by the terminal is indifferent, whether it is iOS or Android. Tips to get the best selfies with your mobile These are the five tricks that you should consider using to improve the photos you take with the front camera included in your terminal quite clearly: Avoid the screen flash: the effectiveness of this option is quite questionable, especially when compared to what rings of light offer. The fact is that within what is possible, try not to use it, since it does not gain much light and sometimes it blurs the details excessively. Therefore, if your terminal includes this option, you better not use it. Avoid backlighting: this is valid both for selfies and when you take a photo with the phone’s rear camera. If the sensor is facing a frontal light source, it will not be able to detect details and you may get a lot of shadows that will render your photo worthless. Important: If you use artificial aids, such as a ring light, avoid frontal use at eye level because dark circles will appear which lower quality. Angles are crucial: this is because light acquisition varies from one to the other. another quite remarkably overall. Don’t hesitate to play with them before taking the selfie. In addition, it is also interesting that those who appear in the photo move to different positions to avoid shadows as much as possible. In other words, the best thing is to try different positions of phones and faces. The wide angle is a good ally: more and more terminals offer this option in their front camera, and the truth is that this tool is of great help – especially when you take a group selfie. A very important amplitude of the results is achieved, at the same time that a definition is achieved that is usually quite good. Therefore, if you have this possibility, do not hesitate to try it. The timer is your friend: unless you are in a hurry to take the selfie, it is an excellent idea to use this function. This way everyone can see when the photo will be taken and prepare for the best possible result. This even helps keep your hand much firmer if you have to use it. With this possibility you will touch perfection. As you can see, the tips that we have left are simple to use and usually allow us to improve the selfies that are taken in a crucial way. Therefore, do not stop using them now that summer is here and you will surely take a lot of selfies. >