Five things you do with your mobile that can damage its battery

The phone’s battery is its most delicate component and the one that suffers the most stress from daily use. Often longer than it should: You can always improve the life of your battery by treating it a little better. How? We list five common actions that harm the health of the “energy store”.

With the growing evolution of mobile phones, spurred by the need to make screens bigger and bigger, there was another element that benefited from growth: the battery. Finding ourselves with 5,000 mAh mobiles is quite common. And in all ranges: thinness does not usually worsen excessively the capacity of the batteries. Of course, the way to maintain his youth as the first day has not yet been found.

The battery starts to spoil from the first day

You must have something clear: as much as you take care of this component, you can’t dodge what’s inevitable. Due to the chemical characteristics of the elements that make up the batteries, they degrade as the energy flows; both from the charger to the battery and from said battery to the rest of the parts of the mobile.

It’s true: batteries have expiration dates. Now, taking care of them, pampering them, trying not to degrade them more than necessary, means benefiting from more time at their side. For this reason, it is convenient that you know all those habitual actions that are little by little undermining the useful life of your battery.

Never let it discharge completely

This is vital as it poses one of the biggest risks to the battery: don’t let it drop below 20% charge. At least, make sure it doesn’t happen, nothing happens either because sometimes you rush if you can’t get to the charger on time.

Apart from not letting it discharge below 20%, what you never have to do is keep the mobile off for several days when it died with 0% battery. Mobile phones do not discharge completely since, even if they turn off when they reach that 0%, they always retain some energy for vital functions. In the case of being completely empty for a long time, it could lose a great capacity of load, even not work again.

Avoid charging it fully

We know that the usual thing is to connect the mobile to the socket and take it out when it is at 100%, but you should not charge it to that level: 80-85% is enough. Always charging the battery to the maximum is not as dangerous as keeping it emptybut it is gradually undermining its performance.

Lithium-ion batteries included in phones do not suffer from “memory effect”: charging your phone when you feel like it does not reduce the life of your phone (better not beyond 80%)

A large number of manufacturers currently incorporate a security measure that avoid charging mobile phones above 80%, they also allow you to charge that final peak just when you’re going to use the phone. Our recommendation is that you activate these security measures.

Heat is another of the great enemies of the battery

The degradation of internal battery components is accelerated by heat. This is more noticeable in summer, as is obvious: You must ensure that your mobile does not get too hot. If you notice that it is too hot to the touch (almost with a burning sensation) stop using it.

Sustained high heat reduces battery life. With this premise in mind, avoid playing heavy titles while charging your mobile, do not use it excessively outdoors if it is sunny and hot, make sure that you do not have applications that have been stuck in the background and do not keep the phone in environments where you are used to to raise the grades excessively.

Fast charging yes, but in moderation

Improvements in fast charging have made charging the mobile in less than half an hour not only possible, but also common. Ultra-fast chargers have even reached cheap mobiles, it is not unusual to find phones of 200 euros with a charge of more than 50 W. It is an enormous advantage for you that we recommend you take advantage ofbut it is worth reserving the fast charge for the occasions in which you need to have the mobile charged in a short time.

Manufacturers have improved the components of batteries, chargers, and cables; regulate the voltages and amperages so that fast charging is applied only to the percentages that guarantee the safety of the batteries (Above 80% they go much slower, for example). Even so, raising the charging power puts stress on the internal parts of the battery, it is unavoidable; which gradually decreases its useful life.

If you decide to use another charger that is not fast, make sure it is of good quality. This also applies to the charging cable

In our experience, it is best use a low power charger in daily routine and make use of fast charging only when you have to leave home and do not have much time to recharge the phone. What’s more: if you have wireless charging, our recommendation is that you use a maximum 10 W Qi charger. It hardly generates extra heat, you will maintain the useful life of your battery and also that of the USB connector.

Protect the battery, but without obsessing

Remember that all the above tips are recommendations that affect the battery, but also your use of the phone. And this it must be a device that helps you, not that causes you inconvenience. Therefore, charge it as you need and use it as much as you need. And, whenever you can, protect your battery. You will live longer.