Five sisters who promised to protect each other, united by a suspicious death

Five sisters have lost their parents when they were very young and have to take care of each ever since. None will be alone again, all will go to themselves if the situation warrants it. And at the beginning of the series, everything indicates that the sisters are involved precisely in the of a nefarious husband, a sinister being who has harassed one of the sisters. How did that man die? Have the sisters been responsible for his death? It is not an answer that is given in the first episodes, in fact the hook of the series is its ambiguity regarding this.

bad sisters (Bad Sisters) It has a black comedy tone that is presented in the opening scene and progresses in parallel to the mystery of a death that is not fully clarified. Two men from the insurance company have doubts and start investigating the sisters. They all hated the dead man, who on the other hand was impossible to love, and that arouses serious suspicions of a plot to eliminate him.

This series has ten episodes. (AppleTV+)

The great merit of the script is to surprise and go around to avoid falling into the common places and open the game so that the expectation grows episode after episode. The effectiveness to move between humor and drama differentiates bad sisters from many other series that can only focus on one of the two tones, without merging them as it happens here.

The series is inspired by Clan, a series of Belgian origin made in 2012. But it also connects with many other stories of sisters who come together to combat an external threat, specifically the toxic presence of a man. could also connect Big Little Lies (2017), another story of women united to face a sinister man. Without a doubt, it is a kind of story that is very much in keeping with the times, linked to society’s awareness of machismo. Like all fashion, there are more authentic series and movies, and others that only speculate on taking advantage of the favorable winds for certain ideas. bad sisters It is one of the best, because it manages to go a little further than the complaint.

“Bad Sisters” has a dark comedy tone. (AppleTV+)

This ten-episode series, premiered on AppleTV +, has all the ingredients to attract, humor, suspense, an intelligent script and a cast where everyone shines. In addition to his complaints, his brilliance and his quality, bad sisters It is a very entertaining series. An added treat is that legendary singer-songwriter, PJ Harveyperforms the theme song of the series, “Who by Fire”, the song of leonard cohenin a wonderful title sequence that sets several clues about the tone and themes of bad sisters.