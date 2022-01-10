Five predictions on data processing and privacy for 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Concern for the data processing and privacy in navigation has been on the rise in recent years. In 2021, browsers like DuckDuckGo! began to gain ground, thanks to their strong privacy options and Google announced the end of third-party cookies, to offer a more private browsing experience.

In the coming years, users will be much more aware of the value of their personal data and the importance of preserving it and maintaining control over it.

Marketers should use user data more tactfully, respecting privacy and allowing them to control who and how their data is managed. That is why we have asked ourselves, what will data processing and privacy management be like in 2022?

-Proactive approach: Today, automation is essential and must be driven by data analytics and artificial intelligence. In 2022 brands will need to use AI and analytics to learn more about customers before contacting them. They should analyze what service or product a customer might be looking for or what is the best channel to contact them. Brands that better control this information will lead the market and get more meaningful conversations. Brands must stay away from spam and add value to each communication, using tools such as chatbots that can guide customers through searches and early problem solving.

-First-hand data: With Google’s announcement to end third-party cookies, it becomes more important than ever to have first-hand information. In this new world “without cookies”, companies will depend on their own data, extracted from their sales, CRM platforms, affiliate programs and the analytics tools of their social networks.

-Improve confidence: Users will see with better eyes all those companies that eliminate third-party “cookies”, since they will feel that the company returns control of their own data. This trust can make the user more willing to share their data with that company, which will be beneficial and profitable. In this case, we must be careful, because if a client voluntarily shares their data with us, it is because they expect us to offer them only conversations that add value.

-Real time data: Data on staff interactions with customers, whether online or in physical stores, is an analytical tool that allows us to understand how we can offer help to customers. Real-time human behavior analysis using AI tools will allow retailers to improve their sales. At the same time, this analysis in physical stores will allow companies to know if staff are interacting correctly with customers.

-Have better human teams: Although automation is necessary, the human factor should never be forgotten. Ultimately, it will be our employees who generate greater customer loyalty or trust with our brand. AI tools must allow the employee to know what the customer’s needs are and guide him to offer the best possible response, showing greater empathy.

