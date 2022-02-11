Five perfect tricks to master TikTok like a pro

TikTok remains at the top in the world of social networks, its number of users grows every day, and many of these have found their ideal platform to make themselves known, and become a recognized content creator. Of course, to get here, there are certain tricks that he has had to put into practice to climb steps. Of course, originality is a vital pillar when it comes to standing out in your TikTok videos, but if you put into practice the tricks that we are going to leave you below, it will be a little easier for you. Download your favorite videos from TikTok Although it is not something vital, it can come in handy to download the videos that you like the most from TikTok, more than anything because they can inspire you, and if it is a choreography, it is better to have it in your gallery to practice everything you need, and thus give it your special touch. In addition to being able to download your own videos, you can download those of other users, in case they do not allow it through their privacy settings. But if not, doing so is very simple. You will only have to click on the share button, and you will see that a menu is displayed. Here you will see that you have the option to Save video, select it and it will automatically start downloading. Try the best effects Instagram is not the only social network where you will be able to find a wide variety of effects and filters, since TikTok can also boast of having a wide variety, which is also divided into categories. When you go to record a video, you will see that at the bottom left, you have the effects button, click on it and select the most suitable for the video you are about to record. It can give it a different and original touch, plus you can use the filters that are trending. Change the speed of your videos As you will see as you use TikTok, there are many tools at your disposal. Recording a video using a faster or slower speed at some point can leave you with a really great result. You have to choose from 0.1x, up to 3x, so start testing them and get the best out of it. Make duets on TikTok A very fun option that TikTok puts at your disposal is to make duets with the videos of other users, as long as they allow it in their privacy settings. It doesn’t matter if they are your followers or even celebrities, you will be able to do your duets with them, and hopefully, they will see it and post on their profiles if they liked it, which would give you a good boost on the platform. >