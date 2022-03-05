Five objects that are a danger to your Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi is a type of connection that allows us access the Internet wirelessly. It is, therefore, a wireless connection, and it works by means of donut-shaped radio waves that work in two directions, since through said connection a bidirectional communication is established between the router, or the device that emits the connection , and the one who receives it.

As we are facing a wireless connection based on radio wavesWi-Fi not only has a limited range, but is affected by everything around it. Obstacles, and objects that emit interference, can end up reducing its range and stability, and for this reason it is important that we try to locate the router in a position that is as clean as possible (of obstacles and sources of interference).

However, it is important to note that not all objects affect a Wi-Fi connection in the same way. Some have a bigger impact than others, and in this article we are going to tell you which are the five that represent the most danger for any Wi-Fi connection. We will also explain, in detail, why they have such a great impact.

Five objects that can destroy your Wi-Fi

The plasterboard: is a material, which is defined as a laminated plasterboard, has a huge impact on the Wi-Fi connection, so much so that a simple plasterboard wall can reduce the range of your connection by up to 50%. Ideally, you should place the router away from these types of walls, and if this is not possible, you will have to end up resorting to PLC devices with a Wi-Fi repeater to extend the range of your Internet connection. The mirrors: The explanation is very simple, and it is that this material can reflect the radio waves that are used in Wi-Fi connections, so that these waves will end up bouncing and lose a lot of range. The problem is not caused by the mirror itself, but by the metallic material that it has on the back, which is what ends up producing that effect. Home appliances: some emit strong interference that can affect the proper functioning of the router, including the most familiar, such as microwaves and televisions, to lesser known, such as refrigerators and Christmas lights. very large bodies of water: I know that it is not common to have large bodies of water near the router, but if you are a fish lover you may have a huge aquarium, or are thinking of getting one. Do not put it near the router, and keep in mind that when we talk about large bodies of water we can also include people for obvious reasons. Large metal surfaces: including from doors to metal cladding, as it can exert an absorption effect on the electromagnetic waves of Wi-Fi. It is not a material that is present in many homes, but it is one of the most damaging to our Wi-Fi, and that is why it deserves to be on this list.

