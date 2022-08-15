Five new applications in the Play Store to edit images, video and much more

New from Google Play offer different solutions to some of the most common needs of users.

google play is constantly updated with new content and applications that can be downloaded and installed for free by users of android devices. The uses they can have are varied: dedicated to professional activities, leisure, personal image, etc.

The following new applications offer different solutions to some of the most common user needs.

PDFReader

Aimed at users who need a tool with which they can manage your documents office or study, PDF Reader allows you to read any file of this type, as well as share it by email or instant messaging.

store-to-edit- .jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> PDFReader store-to-edit- .jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

However, this application also allows you to create pdf documents and make changes to them, such as transforming an image into a document, compressing a PDF, dividing it, combining it, among other options available within the application.

This app is for download freeso it contains ads inside, although it is possible to purchase a paid version without advertising.

Tim VPN

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) serves to disguise the identity of devices when browsing the Internet, so that the identity of the user is protected.

Tim VPN

This free app for Android allows users to connect to servers around the world to securely browse or access restricted content in a given country.

To start using this ‘app’ it is not necessary to register.

Photopea

This application of google play It is promoted as a free photo editor with different tools available to users.

Photopea

Photopea has more than 2,100 photo frames to which you can add texts, emojis, filters, among other details to make a more attractive image for social networks

In addition, this ‘app’ has a collage function for photos with exact measurements to be shared on social networks.

QR& Barcobe Scanner

If the device being used does not have a built-in QR code reader, this application can scan them, as well as barcodes, documents, among other files.

QR & Barcobe Scanner

However, QR & Barcobe Scanner works not only to read codes, but also to create them based on other data such as text, email, website links, and various other information.

popcamera

This application, like Photopea, allows you to edit images and photos; With the difference that you also have the possibility of using the device’s camera to be able to take photos and then modify them with filters of all kinds.

popcamera

Dangerous applications

Although google play offers useful applications such as those already mentioned; sometimes some cybercriminals introduce viruses or malicious code in them to harm users and steal sensitive information such as bank details.

According to the report by Trend Micro Incorporated, a security company that alerted this situation, at the end of 2021, a malicious campaign was found that intended to use the DawDropper to evade the security of Play Store and infect various Android apps.

Google Play applications were infected with banking Trojans that sought to steal information from users. (Trend Micro)

The following platforms Applications that were identified and should be removed if installed on devices are Just In: Motion, Document Scanner Pro, Conquer Darkness, Simpli Cleaner, Unicc QR Scanner, Call Recorder, Call Recorder pro +, Rooster VPN, Super Cleaner, Universal Saver Pro, Eagle photo edit, Extra Cleaner, Crypto Utils, FixCleaner, Lucky Cleaner.

The information revealed by the report, titled “Examining the new DawDropper Banking Dropper and DaaS on the Dark Web”, allowed to identify the set of compromised applications and they are currently no longer available on the Internet. Google Play Store.

: