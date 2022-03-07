Five MIUI 13 settings that completely change the experience with a Xiaomi mobile

Little by little the latest update of the Xiaomi layer is spreading to part of its catalog, with all the advantages that this entails: although it is not a drastic change, MIUI 13 applies a multitude of improvements to the performance and optimization of updated mobiles . AND you can go further with just turning on a few settings.

Has MIUI 13 already arrived or is your mobile about to update? You may not appreciate excessive changes after the new system version, it is likely that you have not even changed Android (MIUI 13 may or may not arrive with Android 12). Although the graphic aspect is very similar, Xiaomi has improved the interior so that its layer takes a leap forward in terms of optimization. What do you want to have an improved experience? We have five steps worth doing.

Activate the sidebar

Xiaomi has introduced a hidden floating bar on the side of the screen that you can customize to launch the apps you choose. It is very practical to save a few seconds since you only need to unfold it to have access to what you usually use, whether you are in the app or not.

To activate the MIUI 13 sidebar you must do the following:

Enter the MIUI settings and go to the “Special functions”.

Go to “Sidebar”.

Turn on “Always Show” and customize the bar on the side of the screen you want. You can also add the apps you want to that sidebar.

Horizontal recent apps menu

Until MIUI 13, Xiaomi kept the apps grouped in the recent applications menu, a system that, although it includes more elements on the screen, it can be uncomfortable if you got used to a horizontal managementas in the rest of Android.

To change the design of recent apps you must do the following steps:

Make the pinch gesture at the beginning of your mobile, on the desktops.

Click on the lower cogwheel, the icon on the right.

Click on the “More”.

Go down to “Organize items in Recents” and switch to landscape view.

Preserve camera settings

MIUI 13 includes more options within the camera settings so that, when taking a new photo, you do not have to redo the parameters that you usually include in the modesyes Or the opposite: you can disable them so that every time you open the camera, photo mode starts without default settings.

To preserve camera settings do the following:

Open the MIUI 13 camera app.

Click on the icon of the three horizontal lines, top right.

Click on “Settings”.

Scroll down to “Keep Settings.”

Choose what you want to keep or undo when you open and close the camera.

Extend RAM memory

This function started with MIUI 12.5 for some devices and has been extended to the majority with MIUI 13. If your Xiaomi has enough RAM memory, it probably won’t help you much, but the thing changes if the amount of your phone is not very loose. Logic sticks: extending RAM at the cost of sacrificing storage reduces that space; without the virtual memory being as fast as the real one.

To extend the memory in MIUI 13 you must do the following:

Access the settings and enter “Additional settings”.

go to “Memory extension”.

Activate the option and, automatically, the system will reserve part of the storage to use it as RAM memory.

Reboot the phone for the change to take effect.

Eliminate advertising with a private DNS

This is a setting that is found in the vast majority of mobiles, not only in MIUI 13. Although it is not exclusive, it does deserve your attention: you will almost completely eliminate advertising from the phone, both from the apps and from the mobile itself. Of course, in exchange for losing some privacy.

Activating a private DNS, no matter how safe it is, reduces your privacy: the server will have access to all the connections made by your mobile

We will use AdGuard as private DNS, a service that filters the IPs to which the phone connects to block those associated with advertising services. This means that AdGuard will be able to know how you use your phone, just like any VPN. It is a reliable platform, but you should always be on your toes.

To activate private DNS you must do the following:

Enter the MIUI 13 settings and go to “Connection and sharing”.

Scroll down to “Private DNS” and enter the menu.

Check “Private DNS Provider Hostname” and type dns.adguard.com.

Save and the private DNS will be filtering the advertising.

Keep in mind the privacy risks that we mentioned: AdGuard, despite being a reliable service, will have access to all communications that the phone makes with the outside world (the data cannot be read because it is encrypted). In addition, you must check that the Internet connection works correctly: in the event that you cannot load something you need, disable the private DNS.

Not all the options will appear on your Xiaomi with MIUI 13: everything will depend on the phone and if the layer was updated with Android 12. If you keep Android 11, the number of new options is significantly reduced (and the sidebar will not appear, for example).