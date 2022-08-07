Five ideas to keep kids busy with technology

to keep children busy and entertained

Work from home can be very beneficial when balancing work life with personal life, as it saves time in traffic and other activities they allow people to pay attention to their children without neglecting work and vice versa.

However, if the children are still at a very early stage of their lives, they need more attention, so their parents usually need the support of nannies or family members such as siblings and parents while they complete their daily professional activities.

Much better, when the children are of an age to go to school, because the adults will have a few quiet hours to be able to work without any distractions present, that is, until the school day is over and the children return home still with A lot of energy.

For this reason, TechSmart has created a list with a series of strategies to keep the little ones in the house busy while working hours are over.

rotating pencil organizer

With this simple and basic device, children will have at their fingertips all the necessary tools to draw

It is very normal for children to like to draw and for them it will be very attractive to find a whole set of colored pencils, crayons and markers to let their imagination go, of course, with a good number of sheets to avoid mischief.

Esther Cohen from “The Verge” says that she has an organizer for these at her house, and when her children come home from school, without her forcing them, they are alone for an hour enthralled, capturing all the capacity of their imagination on different sheets. .

tonebox

From the age of three and up

You could say that these are the audiobooks of the present generationit is an electronic cube that reproduces fables and nursery rhymes, but what is interesting about this element is how interactive it is, as it includes several figures of animals and fantastic characters that, if placed on top of the device, start telling the children the story of the doll.

This device keeps children distracted for a long time and is being used in day care centers and bilingual schools due to its usefulness as a tool for teaching them English.

ABCmouse.com

From 2 to 8 years

This is an online early learning academy, works as a streaming platform for the style of Netflix, but in this case with exclusive content for boys and girls. It has classes, games and a large number of very fun programs to learn about any subject such as language, math, or science.

bluey

This is a series of cartoons that has been very entertaining for children, according to Internet users who are already parents, it is available at Disney Plus and its plot consists of the adventures of a family of dogs living in Australia.

Daniel Tiger

This is an interactive series for children. (Netflix)

This is another animated program for preschool children, it is starred by a little tiger, his friends and his family who have to solve different activities, and for this reason they always come to the help of their viewers, which makes the show very interactive and stimulating. since the infants while answering the questions of the characters are learning new things.

In addition to these options, it is also recommended to check what toys and activities are available in each of the cities of Latin America, since there could be a much better proposal and a national brand.

Likewise, it is recommended that in free time children be taken away from home to parks, museums and other types of places that help them let go of all their energy and imagination.

