Five games that disappeared from Google Play that I would love to recover

On Android you have millions of games at your fingertips just by going to Google Play, most of them free. They tend to be kept up to date, at least the most important ones, but the unexpected can always happen: they disappear. And that is just what I have compiled: five games that hit hard at the time and are now no longer available.

Looking back, I still remember when I was experimenting with my first Android, an HTC Magic from Vodafone, that first Android mobile that was marketed in Spain. Android Donut has nothing to do with Android 12 that we have now, Nor can the apps and games that were available then be compared to the current ones.. Even so, there are some applications that are worth rescuing despite the time spent on them. It’s just what I’ve done with five games that unfortunately disappeared.

Monsters ate my condo

Don’t ask me why, but today I woke up thinking about this fabulous game from Adult Swim, an adult space that is included within Cartoon Network productions. Monsters ate my condo It was a simple game in which you only had to accumulate floors one on top of the other until you grew as large as possible. What made it unique was the setting.

Monsters in the background, combos, animations that I remember fondly, devilish gameplay and all proof that casual titles can be as fun as they are easy to use. I would love to see Monsters ate my condo come back to life – it doesn’t deserve to be forgotten. It has completely disappeared.

Pocket God

A simulator of God with which you could do the heck to all the inhabitants of an island. The set of pranks grew over time: from electrocuting people to throwing them to sharks; all with humor and without ever losing freshness. It was downright funny.

Pocket God was perfect for killing time with nothing to do. I remember enjoying the game as a demonstration of the freshness that smartphones brought to the field of video games, that casual style of mechanics that until then had not been exploited. Rest in peace on Android, which for iOS still exists.

Flappy Bird

Did you download Flappy Bird at the time? Then it’s accessible in your Google Play library

It marked an era and, also, the controversy: its developer was so concerned about the popularization of Flappy Bird that ended up removing it from mobile stores. Although that did not prevent thousands of clones from emerging, some even integrated into Android.

Repeatedly pressing the screen to fly around obstacles seemed easy, but nothing could be further from the truth: Flappy Bird was an ode to difficulty. After several minutes playing it was very difficult not to hit the ground with the mobile; something that never happened to me, I guess that’s why I missed it.

Flight control

Flight Control still appears in the list of available apps

The original title of land planes by drawing lines on screen preventing the paths of the airplanes from crossing. Hilarious, more addictive than a box of chocolates and with music that today I could continue humming like seven years ago.

Many copies of this Flight Control emerged, but none reached the level of the original game (distributed by Electronic Arts). incomprehensibly, the distributor decided to withdraw the title from mobile stores in 2015there is no way to download it unless it was previously found in the library.

Amazing Alex

One of Rovio’s first experiments beyond the Angry Birds franchise. As they also did in Bad Piggies, with Amazing Alex you had to combine elements so that, once the physics acted, the different screens would be resolved.

Amazing Alex was a high-quality, fresh, physics-based game. Simulating the typical videos related to chain reactions, you had to rack your brain to know how to get objects to move towards each other until the challenge is achieved. It was always my favorite in this type of game.

If you downloaded them at the time you can continue playing

The fact that the developers have removed the games from Google Play does not mean that they have really disappeared: the latest version is accessible to all those who downloaded the application at the time (unless Google penalized the company for an infraction or it decided to withdraw the app completely). This is what has happened with my selection of games: browsing my section of downloaded apps I have been able to locate some of them and install it.

What other games have disappeared from Android and would you like to continue playing?