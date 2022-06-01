Five console games for your mobile that with Google Play Pass do not cost you anything

It may not be Google’s best-known service, so it’s worth taking a look at: with Google Play Pass you have access to a huge number of games and apps premium for a fairly low monthly (or annual) fee. And don’t think that the software is filler, that there are real gems in the catalog.

We have been in Google Play Pass since before the subscription service landed in Spain. During that year and a half we have attended a constant catalog growth, although not exaggerated; with a much higher quality and number in games than in apps. And, despite the fact that the software that complements the functionalities of the mobile is very varied, there is no doubt that the greatest weight of Play Pass falls on entertainment.

Do you want to know a selection of games from consoles and computers that have all the extent and complexity of major platforms to the features of the touch screen? Well, look what selection we have made.

Star Wars KOTOR

A great game with all the letters in case you are attracted to the universe created by George Lucas. In Star Wars KOTOR you have a highly complex title, with high-level graphics and with everything that already brought the original title. You know, if you have Google Play Pass you can download it at no added cost.

the classic sonics

Surely you have ever played Sonic, the mythical SEGA character who competed with Mario Bros for years. The hardware and software company had to do without the first business model; what led him to cross-platform much of their gamesincluding the Sonics.

From Google Play Pass you can access the classic titles in a complete, without ads and with the cost already included. Playing them means jumping back in time to the golden age of console video games. And you only need your mobile.

layton games

Small great wonders that were appearing on Nintendo laptops to later bring all their extension, intelligence and puzzles to touch screens. The great collection of Layton games in Google Play Pass alone is worth paying for the subscription: they are essential. And with a very particular charm.

stardew valley

It triumphed on computers, made the leap to consoles with enormous success and, to continue the cycle, landed on mobile phones as an excellent combination of Classic RPG, farm and adventure game. It has it all, including graphics that are inevitably reminiscent of 8-bit. And its extension is brutal: there are few mobile games with the quality of Stardew Valley.

This War of Mine

We change the third turning to a much more serious and dramatic plot. With a war as a backdrop, in This War of Mine you have to survive the war conflict taking as help everything you can find on the ground. As well as being entertaining, the game conveys all the misery and horror that any war brings.

Bonus: Very Little Nightmares

It is not a console conversion as we are looking for, but it does adapt a major title (Little Nightmares) to the smartphones (hence the Very). Original, with recognizable graphics, very fun and full of puzzles. 100% recommended.