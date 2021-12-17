Five apps to find places to go with our pets

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Many times it is a bit difficult to find places to go with our pets. This is especially true when we go on vacation, since many times we do not know if they will accept them in hotels or in the places we want to visit. Luckily, today we have some very interesting applications that allow us to easily find places to go and things to do with our pets.

These applications show us all kinds of restaurants, hotels, bars and shops where our pets will be welcomed and where they will feel comfortable and loved.

-“Mr. Dog »(Android and iOS): It is a complete dog guide to Spain. With this app you can discover the best places to go with your pet, from cafes to restaurants and beaches that accept dogs. You will also find information about shops and hotels where our furry colleagues are welcome. The app has a map showing the “dogfriendly” places, filters to facilitate searches, a search engine for offers, opinions and reviews from other users and the possibility of creating personalized lists.

– «BringFido- Pet Friendly Hotels» (Android and iOS): This app is in English, but it offers very complete information on hotels that accept pets, as well as natural routes, beaches, restaurants, cafes and much more. It offers searches by map and also by location, being able to find hotels that accept pets “near you”. The app has filters to search for hotels that accept more than one pet, large dogs or even hotels that do not overcharge for our pets.

– “Dogfriendly Location” (Android and iOS): A very simple app that uses the information from the Google Maps and Google Business Profile directories to show all those establishments and hotels that accept pets.

– “BarkHappy” (Android): “BarkHappy” not only allows you to find places to go with our pet, but also offers functionalities to find other pets near us. The app offers very complete information on hotels, restaurants, parks, bars and more, with prices, entrance policies and even gifts, such as free food or water for our pets. It has social functions to send messages and invitations to other nearby pet owners.

– «PetFriendly Hotels» (Android): An application to find places to go with our pet that allows us to select the region or country in which we are. It offers information on “petfriendly” hotels with notes on extras such as dog beds, water bowls and everything you need to make your pet comfortable. As a notable feature, it offers information on tourist apartments that accept pets, something that is not usually available in other similar apps.

