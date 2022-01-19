Five applications to create your own NFTs

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

NFTs or non-fungible tokens, are those multimedia elements (such as photos, videos, documents or sound files) that, thanks to the blockchain, have a unique identifier, so they become collectible and highly coveted by many. some users. These NFTs have created a kind of fever in the world of decentralized finance and everyone wants theirs.

Minting an NFT requires the payment of fees and gas costs which, in some cases, can be quite high.

In this article, we will share some apps to mint with i.e. create, our own NFTs. Before continuing, it should be noted that the process of minting an NFT requires certain transactions to be carried out on the blockchain, so it will always be necessary to invest Ethereum, Bitcoin or some other cryptocurrency to take care of these fees.

-Open Sea: It is the largest Ethereum-based NFT market in the world. It has one of the most extensive libraries and we can find the main collections of Ethereum-based NFTs on the market such as the CryptoPunks or the Bored Ape Yacht Club. In addition, OpenSea has a tool that allows us to mint our own NFTs and put them up for sale in a simple way.

-Solsea: We could say that it is the version of OpenSea on the Solana blockchain. Solsea allows you to buy, sell and create NFTs, both individually and by collections, to put them up for sale. Solsea has certain advantages, such as the fact that transactions on Solana are cheaper and that it has a functionality that allows us to include copyright in the tokens.

-Mintable: Mintable is another Ethereum NFT marketplace where we can mint (“mint”) our own non-fungible tokens. One of the main advantages of Mintable is that it does not use gas, so minting is cheaper and more democratic. It also works on top of the Zilliqa blockchain and with layer 2 protocols like Immutable X.

-Rare: Another very popular NFT platform and with a particular system, called “lazy mint” or “lazy minting”, which delays the NFT minting process until someone pays for it. This is a way of saving costs for users, since the fees and gas for minting are paid by the buyer.

-AtomicHub: A platform that allows us to centralize all our NFTs, trade with them easily, but we can also create new virtual objects with little knowledge, thanks to a series of tutorials that will guide us throughout the process.

