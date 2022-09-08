Fitness +, available on iPhones with iOS 16 starting September 12

- Advertisement -

There will also be some news in Fitness +, which will be introduced with iOS 16 and watchOS 9. As we will explain below, the coaching methods will increase to stay motivated at best, together with dedicated rewards in all cases of achieving personal bests, important series or milestones. On Apple Watch devices updated to watchOS 9 Fitness + workouts now show additional information on the display depending on the type of sport.

Fitness + subscribers who don’t own an Apple TV will be able to use AirPlay to stream workouts or meditations to third-party devices. With watchOS 9, on-screen metrics will be available on compatible third-party devices.

As for the hardware and software requirements, we remind you that Fitness + requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 and is available when paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3.

But if we want to get the latest features we will have to use Fitness + with Apple Watch Series 4 or later with watchOS 9, paired with iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16, iPad with iPadOS 16 or Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 16. Fitness + will be fully integrated with the Fitness app available with iOS 16 starting September 12.