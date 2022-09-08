Fitness +, available on iPhones with iOS 16 starting September 12

Apple’s fitness + subscription service has been around for some time now, but until now it was only available to users with an Apple Watch and that will soon change. During last night’s event, the Cupertino company published a press release (in SOURCE) through which he revealed that he will render his service available on iphones updated to the latest operating system starting september 12, coinciding with the release of iOS16. Initially it will be launched in 21 countries, including Italy, then later it will also be extended to the remaining ones.
There will also be some news in Fitness +, which will be introduced with iOS 16 and watchOS 9. As we will explain below, the coaching methods will increase to stay motivated at best, together with dedicated rewards in all cases of achieving personal bests, important series or milestones. On Apple Watch devices updated to watchOS 9 Fitness + workouts now show additional information on the display depending on the type of sport.
Fitness + subscribers who don’t own an Apple TV will be able to use AirPlay to stream workouts or meditations to third-party devices. With watchOS 9, on-screen metrics will be available on compatible third-party devices.
As for the hardware and software requirements, we remind you that Fitness + requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 and is available when paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3.
But if we want to get the latest features we will have to use Fitness + with Apple Watch Series 4 or later with watchOS 9, paired with iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16, iPad with iPadOS 16 or Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 16. Fitness + will be fully integrated with the Fitness app available with iOS 16 starting September 12.
The sports initiatives that Apple has accustomed us to and designed to provide the right incentive to improve will also continue, for example with the event Time to Walk which will start on 12 September. To keep us company there will be some of the most influential people in the world who will share stories, photos and music with subscribers to the service. To date, Time to Walk has seen the participation of 58 guests, including Prince William, Malala Yousafzai, Christopher Meloni, Draymond Green, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and many others. The new season will bring more celebrities including:
- Regina Hall, the award-winning actress and comedian who hosted the 2022 Academy Awards and rose to fame with her role in the comedy-horror film series “Scary Movie”.
- Nicky Jam, the Latin Grammy-winning reggaeton and Latin trap artist, best known for his hit album “Fénix”.
- Leslie Jordan, the legendary film, television and stage actor who received an Emmy Award for his role in “Will & Grace”.
- Ade Adepitan, Paralympic medalist, British TV presenter and children’s author.
- Constance Wu, the award-winning actress widely known for her roles in “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” who has been listed as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.
- Meghan Trainor, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who rose to fame with her record breaking debut single “All About That Bass”.
Time to RunInstead, it is an audio racing experience designed to stimulate users in their daily runs, and with this second season it will add new episodes with running routes in the most iconic locations in the world. Each episode of Time to Run is led by a Fitness + trainer and will provide motivating coaching tips and music playlists. The new locations will arrive weekly, beginning with Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming; Mexico City; Anchorage, Alaska; Monterey, California; Seattle; and Queenstown, New Zealand.
Also starting from September 12th, new series training sessions will arrive Artist Spotlight, that is, those characterized by the music of artists of international caliber. It speaks specifically of Mary J. Blige, The Rolling Stones and The Weeknd. The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist and every Monday for four weeks, new workouts featuring music from each of these artists will appear in different types of workouts, including Strength, HIIT, Dance, Cycling, Yoga, and Treadmill. . Previous Artist Spotlight series workouts have used music from artists and bands such as BTS, Beatles, Elton John, Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Prince, Shakira, and many more.