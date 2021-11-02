Fitness + arrives in Spain: launch date, prices and, within Apple One?

It was last year, taking advantage of the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6, when those from Cupertino presented to the world their new personal training service that they only launched in the US So it took 12 months for us to see it. reach our country. A platform that promises to bring us the most recognized trainers in sessions that will make us burn calories like you never imagined. This service of the North Americans can be used both through our iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Apple TV on demand, that is, when we want or can connect to receive a class. Now, do not think that the content will come from the hand of Spanish personal trainers, the option that Apple has decided to use is to maintain the same sessions that it offers in the US and subtitle them for consumption in our country. Date and prices of Fitness + Fitness + will arrive in our country next Wednesday, November 3, as one more option that we can subscribe to and that will have a price of 9.99 euros per month, or 79.99 per year if we opt for a single payment. In this way, we save two months. Although the truth is that the best way to go is as part of the complete subscription to the services of the North American company. Apple One Premium arrives to accommodate Fitness + (along with Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and iCloud) and unlike the previous model, it goes from costing us 19.95 euros per month to 28.95 in the case of the family option that allows a total of six members to use all associated services. This new option not only includes personal training but also more iCloud storage: 2TB in total, instead of the 200GB of the standard Apple One subscription. Those who choose to subscribe to any of these rates will have access within Fitness + to eleven types of training of different intensities, such as dance, core, cycling, Pilates, meditation, treadmill, rowing, strength, yoga and recovery . In addition, when we use all Apple devices together we obtain advantages such as the Watch, which will monitor our heart rate and show it on the screen to verify that everything is in its right place. So now you know, as of November 3, you will have much easier to move at home with a certain sense, following the indications of renowned coaches … on the other side of the Atlantic. >