Fitbit will stop synchronizing devices with computers starting in the fall

Smart mobile phones are such widespread , becoming part of our lives, even by those who are not attracted by technology, so from have decided to end the synchronization of their devices with PC and Mac .

In this sense, It will be in October when users can no longer keep their Fitbit devices linked to their computers to sync data for their accounts on fitbit.com, nor to transfer music files for local offline playback, before the shutdown of the free Fitbit Connect app on October 13.



As revealed by 9to5Google, a Fitbit support page indicates that the company will “remove the option to sync your Fitbit device with the Fitbit Connect application on your computer”, although on another support page it also points out that Fitbit Connect will be “deactivated” when next day.

This will not be a problem for users of Android and iOS smartphones, who are invited to use the native application available for these mobile platforms, although yes to those who continue to choose to carry out the synchronization using their respective computers.

Perhaps the most detrimental is the impossibility of synchronizing musical themes and playlists, including podcasts, that are held on computers, where the only possible option is to transfer songs using some audio on demand streaming platforms, such as Deezer, which will continue to be available.

From Google they will have to articulate some mechanism so that users can continue to bring their favorite musical themes to their Fitbit devices. We will see, if anything, some measure arrives in this regard that allows to alleviate this deficiency by eliminating the use of the desktop application.

The competition could take the opportunity to raise their chests and sell themselves as an alternative that does allow the transfer of musical themes for offline listening. We will see how this situation ends with the perhaps unlikely arrival of solutions.

Image Credit: Fitbit