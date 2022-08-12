Fitbit will not allow to synchronize bracelets and watches with the computer

- Advertisement -

Users of Fitbit-branded wristbands and smartwatches should mark the date of the October 13 in red on the calendar. That day Fitbit will stop ing synchronization with PC and Mac of these smart devices through the application Fitbit Connectwhich will no longer be available on both desktop operating systems.

As of October 13, you will only be able to transfer music to Fitbit devices from Deezer and Pandora

From that day on, the music that has been synchronized locally will continue to be present on the Fitbit-branded bracelet or smartwatch, but that content will not be able to be updated again from the . The songs will not be deleted but new ones can no longer be added, so whoever wants to listen to music from these devices will have to resort to other options.

Fitbit notes that playlists can only be transferred using the apps Deezer and Pandorabut it will no longer be possible to sync the Fitbit smartwatch or bracelet with music stored on the user’s computer.

In return, it is expected that from that date Fitbit will announce the possibility of sync your devices with music from other platforms that have a greater number of users, such as Spotify or YouTube Music, but for the moment nothing has been confirmed in this regard.

The incorporation of this last platform (YouTube Music) could make a lot of sense since YouTube belongs to the parent company Alphabet, to which Fitbit also belongs since its acquisition by Google was completed in January 2021 for 2,100 million dollars.

That acquisition, in which Alphabet got ahead of Meta (Facebook), was understood at the time as aA competitive strategy against Apple and its Apple Watchintegrated into the brand’s own ecosystem.