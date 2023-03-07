Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 are starting to receive Google Maps

The october sighting didn’t lie and over the last few hours the application of Google Maps has landed on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4. As you can see from the images shown below, the Fitbit app now integrates a new section dedicated to Google Maps, from which it is possible to Download the app to your compatible Fitbit and manage some of its settings.

Google warns us that Google Maps data is never retained on Fitbit devices, a sign of the fact that the app does not run natively on the wearable, but requires the connected smartphone to obtain all the information necessary for its operation. In addition to this, the current settings allow navigation to start automatically on the watch when it is started from the smartphone.

Unfortunately it is not possible to test these features at the moment, since You need a Fitbit app update that hasn’t been released yet. In fact, trying to start Maps from the wearable returns a connection error that invites us to update the application, but this is not yet possible to do at the moment, so we will have to wait for the release that we expect in the next few days.

In any case you can go ahead by downloading Google Maps on Sense 2 and Versa 4, in order to be ready to use the navigator when the next version of the Fitbit app is available.