Fitbit Versa 2: now it can be yours for only 109 euros

Have you been wanting to have a smartwatch for a long time but have not yet dared? Then With this offer for the Fitbit Versa 2, it may be time to end the wait, and launching yourself to try everything that this type of device can offer you, which I already anticipate is a lot. And it is also important to clarify that we are talking about a device clearly designed for sports activities, but that thanks to its design and its functions, it also fits perfectly as a watch for regular use.

Since its arrival on the market, The Fitbit Versa 2 has received excellent ratings from its users, something in which the integration of Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, has played a quite important role. Thanks to it, it is possible, for example, to invoke multiple functions by voice while we are practicing sports, without having to interrupt the training to be able to manipulate the watch.

With an anodized aluminum chassis, the face of the Fitbit Versa 2 is a 1.34-inch screen built with an AMOLED panel that provides a great image quality without penalizing consumption and, therefore, the autonomy of the watch. Thus, and thanks to the optimization of everything related to consumption, a full charge of the FitBit Versa 2 can provide us up to five days of autonomy, two if we opt for a screen configuration always-on. And this without sacrificing your connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and GPS.

Thanks to your heart rate sensor, the FitBit Versa 2 will allow you to adjust the pace of your workouts, thus maximizing the use of them. And with the same sensor, it also performs blood oxygen level estimates (oximetry). In addition, with its intelligent sleep analysis functions, will help you assess the quality of your breaks, in addition to adjusting, for example, the wake-up time so that the alarm always goes off at the best possible time, allowing you to wake up more clearly.

Additionally, for users who want to go further in their sports activity, can contract the Fitbit Premium service, which is integrated into the Fibit Versa 2 and provides personalized training plans, adaptation to the objectives that we have set for ourselves and that, in short, makes it easier for us to achieve the objectives that we set for ourselves.

When it went on sale, the price of the Fitbit Versa 2 was 229 euros, and for some time it has been possible to buy it for 199 euros. However, and between Amazon Advance Deals for Black Friday 2021, now we can find it for only 109 euros, a demolition price and that, if you have been wanting to have a smartwatch for a long time, you should take advantage of it.

In MuyComputer we look for the most interesting offers of computer and consumer electronics products and we recommend them from our pages.

This article contains purchase link (s) with affiliate code of MuyComputer and / or its business partners for which MuyComputer can receive a remuneration. For this reason, we consider it important to clarify that their selection for publication always exclusively and exclusively attends to editorial criteria, not to commercial interests.