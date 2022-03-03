Fitbit recalls Fitbit Ionic due to overheating and burns

Fitbit, the well-known sports-focused smartwatch and wristband company, has been forced to recall more than 1.7 million units of its Fitbit Ionic smartwatch following a high number of reports showing that batteries is no longer that they get too hot, but it has also caused burns to many users.

For the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the fitness-focused mobile device company has received a total of 174 reports of battery overheating worldwide, in addition to “78 reports of burn injuries in the United States, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.”



Users are urged not to use Fitbit Ionic watches anymore

Fitbit Iconic, launched on the market in 2017, a year after the purchase of Pebble to deal with the rise of general-purpose smart watches, has been on sale from September 2017 to December of last year 2021, although its Production stopped in 2020.

Now, under the umbrella of Google since last year, Fitbit has to collect all units sold and offer the corresponding refund for users of its device. In this regard, the CPSC states that users must stop using their units and contact Fitbit to receive the prepaid package that will facilitate the return of the device.

Per the process outlined in the Fitbit FAQ, once returned, users will receive a full $299 refund and a 40% discount coupon toward the purchase of another Fitbit product from a selection of “select Fitbit devices.”

From Fitbit they point out that:

Customer safety is always Fitbit’s top priority, and out of an abundance of caution, we’re conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches.

The Fitbit Ionic is likely to be part of other Fitbit OS devices, such as the Versa and Versa 2, making history in favor of Google’s Wear OS devices. It is already a matter of knowing the evolution of Fitbti within Google.