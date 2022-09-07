Fitbit expands irregular heartbeat notifications to Spain and other markets

It was early last spring when introduced Heart Rate Notifications, a feature that alerts users the next day if the heart rate sensor, found on a number of the company’s devices, detects irregular s. abnormal heart rate during the monitoring process during periods of rest, for example, when you are sleeping.

This function seeks to prevent users from the possibility of suffering a cerebrovascular accident, among other health complications related to the heart, trying to detect the possible existence of atrial fibrillation (AFib).



A health function that will prevent major problems

The launch had been exclusive to users of Fitbit devices in the United States until now, when the company has just expanded the function to European markets, including Spain, in addition to also reaching other international markets, reaching a total of 20 new markets.

Precisely, now it is also found in Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, United States, France, Guam, Hong Kong, Ireland, United States Virgin Islands, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Romania, American Samoa, Sweden and Switzerland.

In addition to expanding to more markets, this feature is also beginning to be available as standard on Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Inspire 3 devices, thereby creating a greater number of Fitbit devices with which to have this feature, whose The full list is as follows: Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, Versa 3, Versa 2, Versa Lite, Charge 5, Charge 4, Charge 3, Luxe, Inspire 3, and Inspire 2.

The company went so far as to point out at the end of August that:

You’ll also access important health features, including irregular heart rhythm notifications, which uses our photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to assess your heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation or atrial fibrillation, for users age 22 and older with no prior history known irregular heartbeat. This feature is FDA approved and CE marked and is compatible with a range of our heart rate-enabled devices.

