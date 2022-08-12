Fitbit devices will no longer be able to sync across PC and Mac from this date

smartwatches. (photo: Fitbit)

The acquisition of Fitbit It is one of the most durable. The company, now owned by Google, will deactivate your app for pc Y Mac which is used to sync and transfer music playlists between , from next October 13.

The following change, spotted by 9to5Google on the Fitbit support page, affects the app Fitbit Connect for PC and Mac. It will stop working and users will need to install the Fitbit app on their phone Android either iPhone.

“On October 13, 2022, we removed the option to transfer playlists to your Fitbit watch through your computer. You will still be able to play personal music stored on your Smart watch and transfer music to your watch with the Deezer app and the Pandora app,” can be read in the official statement from Fitbit.

A support note also specifies that after October 13, users will no be able to transfer playlists from PC to your smart watch or smart band.

Then users can listen to the music stored in the sports watch and transfer it to the device through the applications Deezer Y Pandora.

Fitbit Charge 5. (Photo: Fitbit)

Since most people have smart phoneslosing the ability to sync from a PC wouldn’t affect much. But Deezer and Pandora aren’t the most popular music apps. Fitbit co-founder James Park led Google’s wearables division and developed the Pixel Watch.

Google completed the acquisition of Fitbit in January 2021. In May of that year, Park said that Fitbit and Google were collaborating on a high-end Fitbit smartwatch running Wear OS. But in I/O 2022, Google announced a Wear OS Pixel watch with Fitbit built-in. Existing devices run on the operating system itself.

Park recently told CNET that the Pixel Watch will be among the “ultra-premium devices under the Pixel brand”, while the brand will continue to be available at other prices. Google subsidiary weighs the idea of ​​a future Wear OS device

Google Pixel Watch. (photo: GSMArena.com)

Reasons why a child should have a smart watch instead of a cell phone

According to a study by Common Sense Media, between 2015 and 2019 the age at which children had access to their first smartphone decreased: now most minors could have their first mobile at 11 years; before that, the average was between 13-14 years.

According to research, 53% of children have their first smartphone by the age of 11, while 69% of 12-year-olds already have one by the time they reach that age.

For this reason, several parents have opted for a tool that, although it allows their children to be in contact with the ‘boom’ of new technologies, also prevents them from fully immersing themselves in them: smart watches (or smartwatch) for children.

Smart watch for children. (photo: SWEETESTHOME)

In the midst of concern, smart watches turn out to be an option that allows almost total control over children’s participation in the digital world, with tools ranging from GPS, productivity apps, games and fitness apps.

In addition to the school tasks or the normal trades of every child, with this device it is possible to make a real follow-up of their physical state after comply with an established sports routine within the same clock.

Finally, they offer ways for children to feel independent in the control of their smart watches, through apps that allow, for example, set your own alarms or even mark for themselves the tasks completed during the day.