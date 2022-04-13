Fitbit bracelets have a new function to detect heart rhythm abnormalities

Fitbit bracelets will be able to add a new function thanks to the fact that the FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) has given approval to implement the Google algorithm to detect cases of atrial fibrillation.

Although it is not intended to replace the medical consultation, this new function of the wearable could prevent the user from episodes of atrial fibrillation.

The Fitbit will be able to detect episodes of atrial fibrillation

As the Google team mentions, atrial fibrillation is very difficult to detect as symptoms come and go all the time. So having a wearable that can alert when the slightest symptom appears can help patients to be vigilant and request the corresponding medical attention.

And that is what the Google algorithm using photoplethysmography techniques can offer:

Our new PPG AFib algorithm can passively assess your heart rate in the background while you are still or asleep. If there is anything that might suggest AFib, you will be notified through our Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications feature, allowing you to speak with your healthcare provider or seek further evaluation to help prevent a major medical event such as a heart attack. stroke.

One of the advantages that Fitbit bracelets would offer, since episodes of atrial fibrillation are sporadic, is that they can provide continuous monitoring when the user is at rest, for example, when they are sleeping. And with any anomaly detected, a notification will be issued.

According to the data shared by Google, in tests carried out with more than 450 thousand users for 5 months, the algorithm was able to successfully detect episodes of atrial fibrillation with 98% accuracy.

This new feature will be available on many compatible Fitbit devices. A novelty that will be launched soon for users in the United States.