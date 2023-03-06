5G News
Fitbit app keeps crashing? Here's what we know so far.

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Not sure you can put what’s happening with Fitbit this morning better than one Twitter use(Opens in a new tab)r has:

“Fitbit is down and I can’t log that I’m feeling stressed about this.”

The app on both Apple and Android devices crashes for many users upon opening, and the website Downdetector is reporting that thousands of users have had issues with the app since early this morning(Opens in a new tab). (Editor’s note: Downdetector is owned by Mashable’s parent company, Ziff Davis).

What’s going on with the Fitbit app?

On Twitter, several users say the app is crashing either upon launching or after a short time of use. Downdetector has seen multiple user issues since 6 a.m. Eastern time.

Reading list in Chrome for Android: so you can read web pages later and offline

According to The Verge(Opens in a new tab), this is far from the first time the Fitbit app has been having issues recently. In February, Fitbit, which is owned by Google, suffered a server outage that lasted into three days, then a second a few days later.

Is Fitbit responding to the outage?

Though Fitbit’s main Twitter account (Opens in a new tab)has yet to acknowledge today’s outage, the account @FitbitSupport (Opens in a new tab)has been reaching out to some users who are having issues.

The support account is suggesting users force-quit the app and restart their mobile devices before reaching out to their support team via DM with the email address associated with the Fitbit account and the model of their mobile device.

In another case, the support team suggested merely trying to use the app later(Opens in a new tab).

