FIST Forged In Shadow Torch, a Metroidvania that raises the bar with ray tracing and DLSS

TIGames has released FIST Forged In Shadow Torch in its PC version, a long-awaited title because, as some of our readers will probably know, this version improves the technical section substantially thanks to the use of ray tracing, which applies to the lighting and reflections, and to DLSS, an intelligent image reconstruction technique that improves performance.

For both aesthetics and design, FIST Forged In Shadow Torch is a real wonder. The dieselpunk setting, the degree of detail of the settings, the modeling of the characters and the lighting have all been seamlessly integrated to form one of the most beautiful Metroidvania that I have had the opportunity to see today.

On a technical level, the basis of FIST Forged In Shadow Torch is the graphics engine Unreal Engine 4, an “old acquaintance” in the sector that has received numerous updates to improve its features, and its capabilities, and that as we anticipate, supports ray tracing and DLSS in this title. The reviews that we can see on platforms such as Steam confirm that it is one of the best games of its kind, and that on a technical level it is a delight.

FIST Forged In Shadow Torch: This is how it improves with ray tracing

As we have said, ray tracing is applied to lighting and reflections, two aspects that are of great importance in FIST Forged In Shadow Torch, and in any game that adopts a dieselpunk aesthetic.

We started by talking about ray tracing applied to lighting. FIST Forged In Shadow Torch has an atmosphere in which the illuminated posters concur with the different lighting sources that populate each stage, giving shape to environments with great light richness which, by activating ray tracing, takes on a new level of realism.

Those light signals, lamps and streetlights and other sources that emit light they interact in a more natural way and according to reality, both directly and indirectly, shaping a totally hypnotic global illumination.

On the other hand, we have ray tracing applied to reflections, which generates realistic effects on both reflective surfaces, like puddles and glass, for example, as in those that generate reflections but with a duller finishSuch as pipes and other metallic objects, which have a certain degree of reflectance but do not reach the “mirror” level that you would expect from water.

We cannot ignore the improvement that the ray tracing applied to caustic, that is, to that enveloping effect that light rays generate when they are reflected or refracted by a curved surface or object. In the video we can perfectly see that effect generated by the water on the cave walls, and the result is outstanding.

DLSS Triples Performance in FIST Forged In Shadow Torch

With ray tracing we can improve the graphic quality of FIST Forged In Shadow Torch, but this has a significant impact on performance. To counter it, this title is added to the list of 2nd generation DLSS compatible games, an intelligent image reconstruction technology that combines multiple images to produce an enhanced image. Said image, despite being rendered at a lower resolution than the one intended, can be rescaled while maintaining a high degree of sharpness and quality, so much so that, in some cases, it can surpass the same natively rendered image.

In the attached graph we can see that, with active ray tracing and DLSS in performance mode, an RTX 2060 is capable of reaching 33 FPS on average, while without DLSS it barely reaches 11 FPS. The RTX 3080 Ti registers 34 FPS without DLSS with that same configuration, but if we activate the DLSS the performance goes up to 104 FPS. The rest of the results confirm that this technology achieves triple performance, And that makes a huge difference.

Jumping to the graphics solutions for laptops, we also have some very interesting results. The RTX 3050 manages to move FIST Forged In Shadow Torch in 1080p with maximum quality and ray tracing at 36 FPS, but if we activate the DLSS in performance mode the average rises to 62 FPS. The performance improvement is also palpable in the rest of NVIDIA’s graphics solutions.

Minimum and recommended requirements to play FIST Forged In Shadow Torch

The minimum requirements they are quite contained:

Windows 10 as an operating system (1903).

Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD FX 8320 processor (Core i5-6400 is more powerful, the closest correct equivalent would be an Intel Core i5-2500).

8 GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon RX R9 280 graphics card.

25 GB of free storage space.

Recommended they are not very tall either, and they fit within what we have been seeing in generational transition titles: