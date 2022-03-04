Fisker Ocean, this is how they have presented it at the MWC, the electric SUV with 630 km of autonomy

Electric cars continue to try to make their way in a world limited by the absence of effective chargers and autonomy that prevent crossing Spain without spending a few hours charging along the way.

Even so, the manufacturers do not give up, they want to be ready for when the batteries are too, and now it is Fisker who shows his commitment in this regard at MWC 2022.

As you can see in the video below, it is an elegant car that will be sold for just over 40,000 euros, although the dates have not yet been specified.

It is 4.77 meters long, 2 meters wide and 1.63 meters high, with a wheelbase of 2.92 meters. The interior is made with sustainable and ecological materials, and they present it in the Sport, Ultra and Extreme model.

It has Full LED headlights, digital key, PowerBank system, a 17.1-inch screen, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, 20-inch wheels and other accessories that can attract attention to those who are willing to make an investment. of this type.

The solar panels on the roof have caught my attention, although it is clear that they are not designed to charge the battery as it circulates, if they can give you relief and increase autonomy somewhat, or charge something slightly when you are in the parking lot. highway rest station. Be that as it may, the power needed to charge a car is much higher than what some panels can offer, so you should not be confused by this detail.

On autonomy, it depends on the model. In the Extreme it does reach 630 km, although in the most basic model it will not exceed 440, numbers that are always indicative, since everything depends on how you drive and the state of the road.