First trailer for ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’, the cinematic reboot of the franchise

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the new film based on Capcom’s iconic horror franchise with which to retake the story that was never told, because the Paul WS Anderson and Milla Jovovich thing was called resident Evil, but that and some other detail was the only thing that made them look like the original zombie apocalypse.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City It is quite the opposite, at least in appearance, and it not only drinks from the original characters, but from the games and especially from the original settings. Or what is the same, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City It’s what many fans of the franchise would have liked the previous series to be. In appearance, it should be repeated; and with important nuances.

If you are a fan of resident EvilWhether from the original titles from the nineties -especially the first two- for PlayStation or the most recent adaptations for PC and consoles, the trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City it will jump you straight to the memories, and there are mythical scenes of the game that will finally have their representation on the big screen.

The cast chosen to give life to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City It is quite the opposite and although they are generally well-known actors, their similarity to the characters in the video game is null. So null that I dare to say that this is going to be one of the most criticized aspects of the adaptation. For the simple reason that fans would have really enjoyed an adaptation that is as faithful as possible in every way.

So, there they are Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge) in the role of Claire Redfield, an unknown Avan Jogia in that of Leon S. Kennedy or Hannah John-Kamen (Kiljoys, Ant-Man and the Wasp) like Jill Valentine who neither with glue go through the originals, or the slightly more acceptable Robbie Amell (Upload, The Flash), such as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy, Black sails) as Albert Wesker.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City the next one will be released December 30, in theaters only. Although it will not take long to reach the VOD platforms, probably Netflix, if the agreement between the two is fulfilled … as long as it includes Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which, even for a couple of days, opens in 2021.