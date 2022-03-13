First trailer and release date of the third season of ‘The Boys’

Amazon has published the first trailer and the release date of the third season of TheBoys… and, indeed, it will be more of the same: superheroes, suspense, violence, offal, satire, black humor and various crazy things, in the most derogatory sense of the term. Namely, TheBoys It will continue to be what it is, which in the end is why so many of us like it.

Or put another way, on the one hand, many of us are tired of seeing superheroes on film and television, but at the same time we continue to see them when, in their bloodiest cases, read everything that comes out of Marve and, to a great extent, of DC. , it’s the same whitebait refried over and over again… Firewood! Therefore TheBoys they become so pleasant.

And it is that the material based on superheroes directed only, solely and exclusively to adults, although it has its reason: the genre itself is not for adults. but there rare birds What TheBoys; The peacemakerwhich also surprised, without reaching the level of the previous one; batman and the grateful twist of bringing the character back to his detective beginnings…

coming back with TheBoys, if you have seen its two seasons to date you already know where the shots are going and that by the end of the second, the third promised more of everything. And that is what there is going to be, judging by the first advance that Amazon has just published, in which words are not necessary to perceive that tragedy is chewed in the adaptation of Garth Ennis’ comic (preacher).

The third season of TheBoys will bring, therefore, more than expected, including new characters as crazy or crazier than the ones already there, played, for example, by Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) or Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead), who will join the current cast led by Karl Urban (The Lord of the rings) and Anthony Starr (Banshees), among others, the rest of boys and the 7.

Be that as it may, it looks like this new season of TheBoysconsisting of only eight chapters that will begin to be broadcast starting next June 3 on Amazon Prime Video. By the way, if you were left wanting more, just a week ago the platform launched The Boys: Diabolicalan animated series based on the same characters.