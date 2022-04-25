First rainbow crossing installed in Clondalkin village to show ‘solidarity and love’ for LGBT+ community

A new rainbow crossing has this week been installed in Clondalkin village to the delight of local representatives and residents.

The crossing is located at Moyle Park in the village, and the motion to create the rainbow crossing for Clondalkin was proposed by local representative Cllr Francis Timmons.

Cllr Timmons told Dublin Live: ”I am delighted that following my motion SDCC has installed the first rainbow crossing in Clondalkin Village. It’s fantastic to see this – a strong symbol of equality and anti-hate.

“The pride colors are a symbol of tolerance , love and acceptance. It also represents how far we have come as a country.”

Cllr Timmons added: “Given the events of the last few weeks the battle against hate has a long way to go. I am convinced that symbols matter to many, I want to send out a clear message of love, tolerance and acceptance of the LGBT+ Community.”

It comes after last June Dublin City Council introduced a rainbow walk on Capel St in partnership with Dublin Pride.

The stunning mural was painted onto the street overnight outside PantiBar by a crew from the Traffic Section, and was the first of its kind in Ireland.

