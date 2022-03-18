First problems with iOS 15.4: battery consumption goes out of control

This week the update of the operating system used by the iPhone has been officially launched, which has become iOS 15.4. And, again, complaints have appeared from users who are already using it and who have detected problems with battery consumption. We tell you what is happening.

The truth is that whether it is iOS or Android, it is always common for some users to complain about a lack of control in energy consumption of the phone in question when installing the new version of these operating systems. And, by the looks of it, this time will be no different.

User complaints

Some users, as can be seen after this paragraph, are publishing the problems they are detecting, which encrypt some in a 5% terminal load reduction in just ten minutes Resting. This is outrageous, certainly, and if it is confirmed that this is so, Apple will have to take action because this can be a serious problem. But is it really?

ios 15.4 battery drain is absolutely ridiculous. why can’t @Manzana @AppleSupport ever get releases right the first time 😒 down 5% in less than 10 minutes.

— JY 📷 (@laceup524) March 16, 2022

Well, it is more than possible that what is happening is that iOS 15.4 is not given the necessary time to stabilize correctly on the phone. That is, you must also wait for a recalibration of the battery and, therefore, that things return to normal. Thus, the ideal is to wait one or two days – at most – to think that there is a problem. Obviously, if the iPhone you have is something old, surely its battery has lost part of its storage capacity (you can see this in the Battery Status section in Settings).

Is iOS 15.4 worth it?

Well, the truth is that yes, since improvements are included that are very positive in iOS 15.4. An example is the possibility of very reliably using Face ID unlocking using a mask (the recognition process is based on the eyes) and, also, the warnings of the misuse of AirTags or the simplicity achieved by pressing to pay when you go shopping at the malls.

Obviously, nothing happens if Wait a few days to install the update to be sure that what some users are saying is not a real problem and what is happening is that the battery recalibration is running.

